Espero Awards 2024 Women In Clinical Research Scholarship To Rising Star Shay Webb

Women in Research Scholarship

Shay Webb, a passionate advocate and scientist for equity and diversity in clinical research, receives prestigious scholarship from Espero

- Deirdre Bevard, SVP Strategic Operations at CSL BehringNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Espero , a leader in providing a leading digital protocol solution, proudly announces the awarding of the 2024 Women in Research Scholarship to Shay Webb, a rising star in the field of clinical research. This scholarship honors her exceptional dedication to health equity, patient advocacy, and her relentless pursuit of diversity in clinical research.Shay Webb's journey into health policy and clinical research was fueled by personal experiences and a drive to make a difference. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 8 and rheumatoid arthritis at 18, Webb observed firsthand the disparities in healthcare access for patients with multiple chronic illnesses, particularly in minority communities. These early experiences ignited a lifelong passion to learn more about drug development, health policy, and the critical need for diversity in clinical trials. Shay has had professional experiences at the top Research Organizations that include Merck, PPD, and ICON."Shay Webb embodies the future of clinical research," said Deirdre Bevard, SVP R&D Strategic Operations at CSL Behring; "Her commitment to advancing health equity and her advocacy for diversity within the industry align with Kimberly Tableman, CEO of ESPERO - core values and the committee's commitment to advancing women in Clinical Research. We are proud to support her as she continues to break barriers and inspire the next generation of leaders in this field."Throughout her academic career, Webb has been a trailblazer. As one of only five students of color in her Clinical Research and Product Development program, she saw the importance of increasing minority representation in clinical trials. She became an ambassador and mentor, traveling to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to educate students on the significance of clinical research and the opportunities it offers. Webb has also been afforded the opportunity to share the importance of clinical research to White House officials focused on education and HBCUs. Her dedication culminated in her graduation alongside her mentee, a poignant moment that highlighted the impact of her mentorship."I believe that to increase the number of minority patients participating in clinical trials, we must first increase the number of minority providers delivering these trials," said Webb. "This scholarship from Espero is not just an investment in my education; it's an investment in a future where clinical research is more inclusive, equitable, and effective."Webb is currently pursuing her Doctor of Health Science degree at Campbell University, with aspirations to reach leadership positions such as Vice President of Patient Advocacy and beyond. Her advocacy extends beyond academia-she has actively used her voice in the halls of Capitol Hill, advocating for crucial policies that could improve the quality of life for millions of Americans, including those living with diabetes."Shay's work is a testament to the power of education, engagement, and representation," added Tableman. "Her story is not only inspiring, but it also underscores the importance of fostering diversity within the clinical research industry. We look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish in the years to come."About the ScholarshipEspero's annual Women in Research Scholarship award was selected by a committee of Women Leaders in Clinical Research and include:- Deirdre Bevard, SVP, R&D Strategic Operations, CSL Behring- Melissa Coloton, Business Consultant- Kimberly Rice, Global Partner, DHR Global- Deena Bernstein, VP, Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions- Lakshmi Ramkumar, Former Senior Director, Moderna- Kimberly Tableman, CEO, EsperoTo learn more about the scholarship visit, women-in-research-scholarshipAbout EsperoEspero is a leader in clinical trial innovation, dedicated to advancing the future of medicine through cutting-edge technology and fostering diversity in clinical research. The company is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders who will drive progress in health equity, patient advocacy, and clinical trial innovation.For more information about the Espero, visit .

