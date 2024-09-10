Realtime Eclinical Solutions Emerges As A Choice Vendor For Nine Of The Top 10 Global Site Networks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime eClinical Solutions, a leader in clinical trial technology, proudly announces its continued success as a choice vendor for leading site networks with the widespread adoption of its integrated eClinical product suite. Nine of the top 10 site networks now rely on RealTime as a trusted partner.

RealTime eClinical Solutions

Continue Reading

RealTime's comprehensive eClinical platform, including its flagship Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eSource, eReg/eISF, and Devana, offers clinical research sites unmatched efficiency, transparency, and control over clinical trial site management. By seamlessly integrating these purpose-built solutions, RealTime empowers site networks to simplify workflows, improve communication, and effectively manage the complexities of modern clinical trials. With innovative features and an intuitive interface, the platform is designed to improve outcomes for participants, sites, sponsors, and CROs, solidifying RealTime as the go-to solution for the industry.

"Our platform is built to meet the evolving needs of clinical research site networks by offering a fully integrated solution that powers every aspect of trial operations," explains Stephen Johnson, CEO at RealTime. "The widespread adoption of our eClinical product suite among top site networks is a testament to the value we bring to organizations managing intricate, multi-site trials."

As RealTime eClinical Solutions continues to broaden its reach and impact, the company's enterprise-grade solutions are proving to drive results in streamlining study start-up, strengthening compliance, and reducing administrative burdens across clinical trial teams. By delivering advanced eClinical solutions, RealTime is helping thousands of clients worldwide achieve better research, better business, and better outcomes.

About RealTime eClinical Solutions:

RealTime eClinical Solutions is a leading eClinical technology provider reshaping the landscape of clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform. Purpose-built for clinical research sites, site networks, AMCs, sponsors, and CROs, the platform goes beyond traditional CTMS to empower research and business workflows for modern-day clinical trials from trial award and study start-up through to trial execution. RealTime helps organizations manage the research and business of clinical trials, together, with software solutions including CTMS, eReg/eISF, eSource, participant payments (SitePay/GlobalPay), engagement solutions (Text, eConsent, and MyStudyManagerTM Participant Portal), and Devana for pipeline management, business intelligence, and process and performance metrics. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Daenya McDonald

Senior Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(210) 852-4310 x1114

SOURCE RealTime eClinical Solutions