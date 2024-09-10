Lionbridge Publishes New Ebook: 'AI And Language Strategy In Life Sciences'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pia Windelov, VP Life Sciences Strategy and Product MarketingWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge , a global leader in translation and localization solutions, has published a new eBook, “AI and Language Strategy in Life Sciences.” This comprehensive guide explores the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on language outcomes within the Life Sciences industry. It provides the latest guidance for safely embracing AI to enhance language capabilities across the drug and medical device lifecycle.Life Sciences companies are adopting AI, but are understandably cautious about trusting Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI to translate regulated content. Lionbridge's eBook addresses how to achieve trust and control when deploying AI-powered language services. It also offers guidance on where and how LLMs can be utilized for cost efficiency without compromising language quality and compliance.Authored by industry experts Pia Windelov, Vice President of Life Sciences Strategy and Product Marketing at Lionbridge, and Camilla de Villiers, Managing Director of Life Sciences at Lionbridge, the eBook bridges the trust gap and clarifies potential applications of LLMs to produce reliable language outcomes.“As a leader in life sciences language services, Lionbridge is at the forefront of understanding how new language technologies are transforming the industry,” said de Villiers.“We help customers navigate this change by providing guidance on safe, effective use of LLMs - even for highly regulated content.”Lionbridge Life Sciences is known for its subject-matter expertise, translation quality, and support for every touchpoint on the go-to-market drug and medical device journey that helps customers achieve their goals and reduce risk. Lionbridge's Life Sciences team relies on extensive experience in global clinical and regulatory translations, linguistic validation, life sciences marketing, and more. They ensure translations are clear, accurate, on time, and in compliance across all languages, markets, and cultures.“In our eBook, we encourage our customers to take a risk-based approach to AI and define a product lifecycle language strategy that will result in exponential savings, language consistency, and faster time to market,” said Windelov.“The volumes, repetitions, and interdependence across content throughout the lifecycle of a medicinal drug or medical device should propel companies to think more strategically about their content and language outcomes.”Read the eBook to discover how to bridge the trust gap and prepare to implement AI-powered language translation safely and effectively - even for regulated content.Find "AI and Language Strategy in Life Sciences" here . For more information, visit: .About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with customers to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge connections with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .

