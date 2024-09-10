Moleculera Biosciences Welcomes Asad Hussain As Board Advisor On Strategic Finance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, Moleculera's co-founder and CEOOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moleculera Biosciences , a precision company focused on uncovering the immune-mediated roots of chronic central nervous system (CNS) and cardiovascular disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Asad Hussain as Board Advisor on Strategic Finance. Mr. Hussain brings more than 25 years of experience in global corporate development, private equity and investment banking to the position.As a seasoned institutional investor and growth strategist, Mr. Hussain has worked closely with senior management and BODs of large publicly-traded, multi-national institutions and private companies on building and executing on some landmark growth strategies. He has led strategic M&A transactions of over $12B in enterprise value and principal transactions of over $300MM in value across financial services, technology and life science verticals.Mr. Hussain has served as Global Head of Strategy for US Bank's Wealth Management and Securities Services division, where he led the most acquisitive M&A program in Asset Services. He has also held investment banking and corporate development roles at Citibank and JP Morgan.“I am truly excited to welcome Asad Hussain to Moleculera's team. He is an accomplished financial advisor with extensive experience in growth and acquisition strategy,” said Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, Moleculera's co-founder and CEO.“His deep understanding of financial strategy and proven track record in delivering value makes Asad a perfect fit for our company as we continue to innovate and accelerate our growth objectives.”Mr. Hussain holds an MBA from Purdue University in finance and strategy.“I am honored to join Moleculera as Board Advisor on Strategic Finance and look forward to utilizing my experience as an institutional investor and growth strategist, to assist the company in scaling globally and in continuing to build out and hone their commercial offerings,” Hussain said.“I believe Moleculera is well-positioned to revolutionize the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of immune-mediated conditions, driven by infection and inflammation.”About Moleculera BiosciencesMoleculera Biosciences, Inc., is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic CNS and cardiovascular disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company's signature program includes the Autoimmune Brain Panel TM (formerly known as the Cunningham PanelTM), a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. The company has several additional testing panels in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular, Long-COVID and cognitive disorders.Moleculera possesses the world's largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 15,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. Our robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.The company conducts research and clinical development and operates a CLIA and COLA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it has tested over 15,000 patients using its patented anti-neuronal antibody panel, the Autoimmune Brain PanelTM. Learn more at .

