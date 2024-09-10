Jay Nolan Camp Celebrates Triumphant Return And Sets Sights On Future Summers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jay Nolan Camp brings together kids with and without disabilities for a week of fun, friendship, and growth.

Counselors made sure all the activities were accessible to everyone so all kids could participate equally.

Campers age 8-15 from all walks of life, with and without disabilities, got a chance to make friends and hang out together.

Jay Nolan Camp proudly announces the successful completion of its 2024 summer session, marking a triumphant return after a decade-long hiatus.

- Camp Director Kim Cade-HenryWRIGHTWOOD, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Jay Nolan Camp buzzed with excitement and joy as campers aged 8 to 15, with and without developmental disabilities, gathered for an unforgettable week of fun, learning, and personal growth.Reopening its doors for the first time since 2014, Jay Nolan Camp has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity, providing a welcoming and supportive environment where every child is valued and given the opportunity to thrive. The camp's unique approach to neurodiversity was at the forefront of this year's session, creating a space where children of all abilities could come together, learn from one another, and build lasting friendships.“Every child deserves a place where they can shine, and our camp is that place,” says Camp Director Kim Cade-Henry.“Here, kids of many types of abilities are able to come together to explore, learn, and grow in an environment that celebrates every unique gift.”The 2024 session offered diverse activities tailored to various interests and abilities, ensuring that every child could fully enjoy their time at camp. Whether swimming, participating in archery, trying improv, or gathering under the stars, children had the chance to pursue new interests in a supportive environment overseen by trained counselors and a dedicated registered nurse.The success of the 2024 summer session is not just in the activities but also in the impact it has on the campers. Parents have already reported significant improvements in their children's social skills, empathy, and independence, highlighting the lasting impact of the camp experience.“My son made friends, which he normally struggles with,” said one of the parents.“Kids can be free, have fun, and be in a safe, non-judgmental environment.”“Jay Nolan Camps isn't just about making memories,” added Director Cade-Henry.“It's about making sure every child feels valued, seen, and capable of achieving their summer greatness during their time with us.”As Jay Nolan Camp looks to the future, plans are already underway for the 2025 summer session. The camp is committed to building on this year's success by enhancing existing programs and welcoming even more families into its inclusive community.Registration for the 2025 summer session will open soon, and parents are encouraged to visit the camp's website to secure a spot for their child's next great adventure. Jay Nolan Camp remains dedicated to creating a space where every child can thrive, have fun, and create lifelong memories.For more information about Jay Nolan Camp, upcoming sessions, or to register for summer 2025, please visit our website at .

