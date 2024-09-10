Rigged Election Fuels New Wave Of Venezuelan Refugees

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's crisis deepens as opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia flees to Spain. This event triggers a new wave of migration, with Brazil and neighboring countries on high alert.



The UN refugee agency reports a 25% increase in asylum applications from Venezuelans after the July 28 elections. The number jumped to 1,907 in just one month.



Pacaraima, a Brazilian border town, saw 11,325 new Venezuelan refugees in August, up from 8,477 in July. Residency permit requests in Brazil also rose by 9%, reaching 4,393.



Operation "Acolhida" (Welcome) manages the influx of Venezuelan refugees in Brazil. The military-led initiative, established in 2018, processes migrants at the Pacaraima checkpoint.



Newcomers receive vaccinations, undergo initial screening, and attend UN briefings on refugee status options. Brazil's migration system remains one of the world's most accommodating.







Despite the growing migrant flow, Brazilian authorities claim the 2,000-kilometer border with Venezuela is under control. However, challenges persist for Venezuelan migrants.



R4V, a coalition of 200 organizations from 17 Latin American countries, warns of deteriorating conditions. Nearly one-third of Venezuelan refugees lack legal status.



A recent survey reveals that 61.4% of migrants need integration support, 57.3% face housing issues, and 54.4% require protection. These statistics highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Brazil's Migrant Situation

Brazil's 2022 census shows 7,331 people in vulnerable housing in Roraima state, 30% of the national total. This surge is largely attributed to Venezuelan migration.



The country has also cracked down on human trafficking routes using Brazil as a transit point to the United States. This policy shift has led to unexpected consequences.



Over 600 Asian migrants were stranded at São Paulo's Guarulhos airport in August due to new regulations. Vietnamese officials are working with Brazil to resolve the situation.



Guarulhos Airport faces ongoing challenges with various migrant waves. Afghan refugees in 2021 and recent influxes from Nepal, India, and Vietnam have strained resources.



The Federal Public Ministry declared a "humanitarian crisis" at the airport, citing overcrowding and poor sanitation. Health concerns persist, with recent scares of monkeypox and scabies.



Despite these challenges, Brazil has a long history of welcoming immigrants. Italian and Japanese communities have thrived in São Paulo for generations.



In addition, the story of Esmatullah Mohsini, an Afghan refugee, exemplifies successful integration. He learned to read and write, studied Portuguese, and now runs a successful handbag business.



Brazil's migrant situation reflects global patterns of displacement and the complex interplay of politics, economics, and humanitarian concerns. The country's response will shape its future and impact countless lives.

