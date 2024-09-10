Nitin Gadkari Flags '53 Accidents, 19 Deaths Each Hour' In India, Shares Measures To Make Roads Safe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the rising number of road accidents and consequent deaths worldwide, India leads the list of countries. This has sparked concern for Union Road and Highway Nitin Gadkari , who pointed out measures to make roads safer for motorists and pedestrians.

Speaking at the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)'s 64th annual in Delhi on 10 September, Gadkari requested all stakeholders to concentrate on reducing accidents, reported HT Auto.

| Auto contributes nearly 15 per cent to total GST, says SIAM President

Earlier too, Gadkari had spoken on the need for safer roads all across India. On Tuesday, the Union Minister requested the motor vehicle manufacturers to set up driving schools, ensuring those in control of automobiles are aware of local rules and regulations.

"There are nearly 53 accidents and 18 deaths every hour in the country. Just imagine. 45 per cent of the accidents because of two-wheelers, 20 percent in pedestrians," HT Auto quoted Unioin Minister Nitin Gadkari as saying to OEMs during SIAM's annual event.

| Automobile exports slip 21% in 2023, Maruti Suzuki leads PV shipments: SIAM

He urged the OEMs to contribute to bringing the accident numbers down. "I really request you all to take interest in starting driver-training schools. Then we can train good drivers and it can be really positive solution.

Working on faulty signage:

The Union Ministe admitted that his department is working faulty roads and signage. He underlined the need for safer vehicles and highlighted NCAP's importance. "Bharat NCAP will ensure healthy competition between manufacturers to have safer vehicles for customers," he said.

| Passenger vehicle sales reach all-time high in November: SIAM Report

According to details, the Bharat National Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is the country's own crash-safety rating for vehicles sold in the market. Similar to Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP will award a perfect five-star rating to vehicles found offering the highest safety. The rating of a car model depends on adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, and safety equipment on board, added the HT Auto report.