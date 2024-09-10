Gulfood Green 2024: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation In The Global Food Industry

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Food for Future Summit to feature insights from 90+ global leaders and innovators Green Shoots programme highlights cutting-edge food and ag-tech start-ups

DUBAI – September 10, 2024: Gulfood Green, launching this September, is set to become the definitive for global leaders in the food to drive sustainable innovation. The event will bring together key players across the food ecosystem to explore cutting-edge technologies, regulatory developments, and transformative practices that are shaping the future of food. The overarching goal is to achieve sustainability in all its dimensions: from farmers, to supply chains, food production, improved nutrition, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart agriculture.

From 24 to 26 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, Gulfood Green will gather the world's leading companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to engage in critical discussions and showcase innovations that are driving the future of sustainable food systems.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented: 'The launch of Gulfood Green marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation and environmental stewardship. By bringing together the world's policymakers, sustainability pioneers and startups, we are creating a platform that not only addresses the urgent global challenges of climate change and environmental impact but also paves the way for a transformative future in the F&B industry. This event underscores our dedication to driving positive change and setting new standards for sustainability in the global F&B community. Gulfood Green is not just an event-it's a call to action for a more sustainable and resilient future for our planet.'

In its inaugural edition, Gulfood Green has already secured the support of stakeholders driving sustainability in the global F&B industry, including Switch, Intertek, Silal and JAFZA. Through a strategic partnership with Gulfood Green, visitors will have access to the latest thought leadership from KPMG, who will publish a white paper on 'From farm to finance: Unlocking investment in nature-positive agriculture' on the first day of Gulfood Green.

The event will convene over 500 exhibiting companies from 50 countries including: Thryve, Pure Harvest, Fresh Fruits Company, Yalla Yum, Al Bakrawe, Nice Tech, Banex, Barakat, Armela Farms and 132 startups including: Livestock Labs, Niyog, Farm to Plate, Carob Way, FAZLA and Alphacath to share emerging, innovative concepts and products, connect and foster cross-border commercial relationships. According to Andrew Ive, Founder & Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures:“The UAE is emerging as a vital centre for growth and innovation in food, agriculture, and climate technologies. Big Idea Ventures, the most active investor in these categories, is excited to participate in Gulfood Green, bringing together global leaders and decision-makers committed to creating a better planet for current and future generations.”

Valuable insights and content will be accessible to visitors at the Food for Future Summit, which promises to be a landmark gathering of global experts in the realm of sustainable food systems and innovation. The Summit will feature a line-up of over 90 world-class innovators, investors and policymakers, including: Space Nutritionist, Entrepreneur and CEO of FOODiQ Global - Dr. Flávia Fayet-Moore; Food & AgTech start up angel investor, mentor and advisor - Daniel Skavn Ruben; leading circular and regenerative food & agriculture expert - Dr. Vincent Walsh; Co-Founder of plant-based protein Unicorn Oatly and Aventure - Bjorn Oste; Founder of Big Venture Ideas - Andrew Ive;

Founder and CEO of Edible Plant Ventures – Sharon Cittone; Co-Director of the Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein - Rohan Shirwaiker; CEO and Founder of AgriLeger, specialising in Web3 agriculture value chain deployment – Genevieve Leveille and many more.

Designed to spotlight and support innovative startups in the sustainable food and agriculture sector, the Green Shoots Startup Pitch Competition, supported by the UAE Ministry of Economy, will give start-ups the chance to pitch to a global audience of VCs, potential customers, and industry leaders. As well as invaluable exposure and access to investor networking and mentoring, start-ups will also be in with a chance to win a USD 50,000 prize fund to support their growth and development. Pitching will take place alongside three days of panel sessions and workshops providing further learning opportunities. 132 food and ag-tech startups will also be exhibiting on the show floor, with start-ups also able to network at a high level with investors, through the investor lounge and curated meetings programme.

'At Livestock Labs, we are pioneering the future of food by leveraging advanced genetic engineering, data analytics, and machine learning to develop process-ready cell lines that will revolutionize the cultivated meat industry. Gulfood Green is a crucial platform for us to connect with innovators and industry leaders who share our vision of sustainable, efficient, and delicious food solutions. As the UAE positions itself as a global hub for novel food technologies, this event represents an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate and push the boundaries of what's possible in food tech.' said Andrew Sayles, Co-Founder & COO of Livestock Labs.

On the first day of Gulfood Green, the Gulfood Green Terra Awards will be celebrating the visionary businesses and individuals pushing the boundaries of sustainability in the F&B value chain, across ten categories including Green Food Innovation, Agricultural Technology, Sustainability Trailblazer, Sustainability Company of the Year and more.

Gulfood Green is co-located with ISM Middle East - is the region's largest trade fair for sweets and snacks, and Private Label Middle East convening global food suppliers, private labels, and contract manufacturers from 40+ countries from September 24-26 at Dubai World Trade Centre.