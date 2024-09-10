Russian Invasion Kills 575 Children, Injures 1,599 More In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,599 children have been in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

The Communications Department of the National of Ukraine wrote this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“As of September 10, 2024, 575 children have been killed and 1,599 children have been wounded in Ukraine (since the beginning of the full-scale war - ed.), and 1,916 children are considered missing,” the police said.

As reported, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said on August 22 that seven children had been wounded in Russia's shelling of Malokaterinovka village in the Zaporizhzhia region.