Russian Invasion Kills 575 Children, Injures 1,599 More In Ukraine
Date
9/10/2024 6:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,599 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.
The Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine wrote this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“As of September 10, 2024, 575 children have been killed and 1,599 children have been wounded in Ukraine (since the beginning of the full-scale war - ed.), and 1,916 children are considered missing,” the police said.
Read also:
Ukrainian Ombudsman, UWC President discuss return of deported children
As reported, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said on August 22 that seven children had been wounded in Russia's shelling of Malokaterinovka village in the Zaporizhzhia region.
MENAFN10092024000193011044ID1108656368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.