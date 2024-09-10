35 Civilian Objects Damaged In Over 3,000 Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched 3,132 strikes on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on September 9, damaging 35 civilian objects.

The Donetsk region said this in a statement posted on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the police recorded 3,132 enemy strikes on the front line and residential areas. [...] Thirty-five civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings, an administrative building, an enterprise, a trade pavilion, outbuildings, and cars," the statement said.

It added that the occupiers had targeted eight towns and villages, including Hirnyk, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Predtechyne, and Shchurove.

The Russians dropped two FAB-250 guided aerial bombs with UMPK unified gliding and correction modules on Shchurove, killing one civilian, wounding another, and damaging eight private houses and five cars.

Russian forces shelled Kleban-Byk with artillery, killing one person, injuring another, and damaging a private house and an outbuilding.

An enemy attack on Hirnyk left one civilian dead and two injured and damaged an apartment building.

One person was injured in enemy shelling of Toretsk.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK unified gliding and correction modules, damaging an industrial facility.

Five private houses were damaged in Predtechyne by a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module.

The occupiers launched four strikes on Kurakhove using artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, damaging an apartment building and four private houses, an administrative building, vehicles, a trade pavilion, and outbuildings.

The police and the SBU State Security Service instituted criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier reports said that Russian troops killed three and wounded five residents of the Donetsk region on September 9.