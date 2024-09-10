Future Electronics And NXP To Host Seminar On Latest MCX Microcontrollers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, England (forpressrelease) September 10, 2024 - Future and NXP Semiconductors are thrilled to announce an exclusive on September 24, 2024, to introduce the latest MCX microcontroller (MCU) family. This new, engineer-friendly MCX portfolio includes five advanced product series, all scalable through the MCUXpresso development platform.



During the event, participants will delve into the MCX family, starting with the MCX N (neural) series, known for its high performance and low power consumption, followed by the MCX A (general purpose) and the cost-effective MCX C series. Attendees will also receive a sneak peek at the upcoming MCX L (low power) and MCX W (wireless MCU) series.



Future Electronics' industry experts will demonstrate the intelligent peripherals and on-chip accelerators of the MCX N, showing how the MCX A can revolutionize various applications with its scalability and energy efficiency. The seminar will feature hands-on sessions in the afternoon, allowing participants to explore the development ecosystem supported by MCUXpresso, Visual Studio Code, Application Board Hub, and Expansion Board Hub. This hands-on experience will showcase how MCX technology can transform industrial, smart home, and embedded applications.



Future Electronics is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions and support to the engineering community. This seminar is an invaluable opportunity to innovate and advance within your field. Register now through the link below:







About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics