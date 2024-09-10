G7 Envoys Say Competent Independent Experts At Ukrenergo Critical To Energy Security
9/10/2024 5:21:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the wake of the reports on the dismissal of Ukrenergo's CEO and resignation of two supervisory board members, the ambassadors of the Group of Seven emphasized the importance of appointing new independent members to the board.
That's according to a post the diplomats posted on X , as seen by Ukrinform.
"Following the dismissal of Ukrenergo's CEO and the resignation of two Supervisory Board members, G7 Ambassadors underscore the importance of quickly organizing an OECD-standard process to identify competent, professional and independent experts for the Supervisory Board," the statement reads.
“This is critical for Ukraine's energy security and the confidence of international partners,” the ambassadors stressed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 2, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak broke the news via Telegram that Ukerenergo's Supervisory Board fired the chairman of the board, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.
The next day, September 3, independent members of the supervisory board Daniel Dobbeni and Peder Andreasen resigned over what they said was a political nature of Kudrytskyi's sacking.
On September 4, Oleksiy Brecht assumed the duties of Ukrenergo's acting CEO.
