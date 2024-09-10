Minor Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Budgam, Family Alleges Murder

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a minor boy was found under mysterious conditions at Kechwari area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district while the family has alleged murder.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, a minor boy was found dead under mysterious conditions with some marks on the neck.

He has been identified as Zeeshan Ahmad Kalas, son of Bilal Ahmad Kalas of Kechwari Khansahib.

Meanwhile, the family members have alleged that their son was murdered, saying that some unknown persons entered the house forcefully during the night hours and killed their son with knife and slit the throat.

An official said that the body of minor will be handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities and investigation has been started.

