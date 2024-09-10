New AUS Partnership Offers Students Direct Access To Reputable Medical Institutions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, UAE., September 10, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a new partnership with R3 Education Inc to create a pathway for AUS alumni to be admitted directly into three reputable medical under the education management company.

Under this agreement, AUS alumni who with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher will have the opportunity for direct entry into Saba University School of (SABA), Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and St. Matthew's University School of Medicine (SMU) in the Caribbean. AUS alumni may also apply for scholarships up to $93,000 for SABA, $25,000 for MUA, and $73,000 for SMU, as well as access US Title IV Federal Loans, which are financial aid programs that provide funding for students to help pay for college expenses.

AUS' College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) offers a pre-med track designed to prepare students for medical school through a robust curriculum and targeted support. While AUS does not have a medical college, its graduates who have fulfilled the pre-med track requirements are well positioned to apply to medical colleges following the North American medical education system.

“This new partnership with R3 Education Inc is a significant step in our efforts to advance medical education for our students. By establishing pathways to medical schools, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional opportunities but also ensuring that our graduates have the support and resources needed to excel in their medical careers. This agreement is part of our efforts to foster educational excellence and broaden horizons for our students,” said Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of CAS.

CAS has signed several memoranda of agreement to broaden its alumni educational opportunities, often including financial discounts or scholarships. AUS currently has partnerships with the American University of Beirut, Lebanese American University, University of Balamand, Ulster University, St. George's University and Global University Systems medical schools.

“We pride ourselves on offering our students a transformative educational experience that opens doors to a world of opportunities. Our commitment to student success is evident in the diverse pathways we create for our graduates. Whether through our comprehensive pre-med track or our extensive network of international partnerships, we provide the support and resources needed for students to achieve their goals and make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields. We believe in empowering our students to excel and reach their full potential, both academically and professionally,' said Dean Anabtawi.