Al Futtaim Education Signs Mou With Zhejiang Provincial Department Of Education To Promote Academic Cooperation Between UAE And China

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 10 September 2024: Following a visit by Al-Futtaim Group to Hangzhou No. 2 Middle School in April this year, Al Futtaim Education Foundation (AFEF) welcomed a delegation from Zhejiang Provincial in China and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote international academic cooperation. The meeting was aimed at fostering robust ties between AFEF and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education, while exploring possible avenues of collaboration in the educational sector.

Dignitaries welcoming the delegation included Mr Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Futtaim Group, and Chairman of Al Futtaim Education Foundation; Mrs Mira Omar Al Futtaim, Chief Future of Education Officer and Board Member of Al Futtaim Education Foundation;; Fadi Hammadeh, AFEF Board Member, Chairman DIS and UAS Board; Dr. Farah Sarraj, Chief Corporate Officer, Al Futtaim Education Foundation; Simon O'Connor, School Director, Deira International School and Chief Education Officer; Kerry Ross, Chief Operations Officer, Al Futtaim Education Foundation; Kevin Loft, School Director, Universal American School.

A signing ceremony was held at the conclusion of the visit, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Zhejiang Provincial Education Association for International Exchange and AFEF. Mrs Mira Omar Al Futtaim signed on behalf of AFEF. The MoU aims to promote international educational exchange and cooperation, by leveraging the academic capabilities of Hangzhou No. 2 High School of Zhejiang Province, Chinese School Dubai, Universal American School and Deira International School.

The agreement will facilitate strategic campus visits and exchange activities, collaborative professional development training for teachers, and in-depth exploration of possible avenues of collaboration. Moreover, the MoU will be consistently scrutinised and improved to ensure that it reflects the evolving needs of both parties.

The collaboration seamlessly aligns with the UAE and China's commitment to promoting cooperation in the field of education. Moreover, both nations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to promote academic and research collaboration, particularly in the field of science.



The visit commenced at Deira International School (DIS), by an engaging tour of the school, which was led by Simon O'Connor, School Director of DIS and Chief Education Officer at AFEF, along with Dr. Farah Sarraj, Chief Corporate Officer at AFEF.

Mrs Mira Omar Al Futtaim,“This MOU marks a significant moment for the AlFuttaim Education Foundation and our schools-Deira International School and Universal American School. Our collaboration with Hangzhou No. 2 High School presents a unique opportunity to tap into the remarkable expertise and advancements that China's education system has developed, particularly in areas such as technical skills, artificial intelligence, and technology. This partnership will enrich our educational practices, offering innovative methodologies and insights while allowing Chinese students to experience Dubai's diverse approach. It aligns with the UAE's goals of strengthening international relations, particularly with China, and highlights our commitment to advancing education and innovation.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Shu Peidong, Deputy Director General of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education, and the Zhejiang delegation for their dedication to this partnership. This is only the beginning of a long and fruitful journey that will benefit our schools and theirs, and we are incredibly excited to see the impact it will have in the years to come.”

Members of the delegation from Zhejiang Provincial Government included Shu Peidong, Deputy Director General, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education; Zheng Huajun, Vice President, Zhejiang University of Technology; Ni Tong, Deputy Director, Education Bureau of Wenzhou Municipality; Chen Hong, Director of Division of Policies and Regulations, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education; Lan Jingjing, Director of Division of International Cooperation and Exchange, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education; Shen Shiwei, Executive Director, Ningbo University-University of Angers Joint Institute; and Li Zheng, Principal of Chinese School Dubai. Shu Peidong, Deputy Director General of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education, led the delegation, seeking to understand innovative practices and visionary leadership within AFEF. Furthermore, the delegation engaged directly with Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Al Futtaim Group, to discuss best practices in school management and operations.

Mr. Shu Peidong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Education of Zhejiang Province, praised Deira International School as“a standout institution with a forward-thinking educational philosophy” that aligns with Zhejiang's goal of fostering innovation in its schools. He expressed strong confidence that this visit marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration among the four schools involved.“We look forward to seeing these institutions engage in meaningful exchanges and learn from one another, driving mutual progress and growth,” Mr. Shu said.

A bilateral roundtable discussion was also held at the school's dedicated wing for International Baccalaureate Diploma students, the IB Hub. Following two inspirational addresses from Mira Omar Al Futtaim and Shu Peidong, Dr Farah Sarraj highlighted opportunities for collaboration at the AFEF level, while Simon O'Connor emphasised the significance of school-based initiatives.