UDC Receives International Safety Awards 2024 For The Pearl And Gewan Islands

Doha: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan islands, has announced its receipt of the prestigious International Safety Award 2024 from the British Safety Council. This accolade marks the fourth time UDC has been recognised for its exceptional to health, safety, and wellbeing in the workplace.

Amidst rigorous competition among organisations worldwide, UDC emerged as one of the 269 organizations globally to receive the esteemed“Distinction Award” for Gewan Island and the distinguished 'Winner Award' for The Pearl Island.

Acknowledging organisations that demonstrate outstanding dedication to health, safety, and wellbeing practices, UDC has achieved significant milestones in this pursuit, including completing 20.4 million safe man-hours at a very low Lost-Time Injury (LTI) frequency rate of 0.005 and maintaining an impressive Injury Frequency Rate of 0.07 against a target of 3.0. The company equally reinforced its commitment to safety through 15,427 HSE inspections, 160 mock drills, and 3,155 toolbox talks. Additionally, UDC has also achieved 100% compliance with all planned HSSE audits, inspections, and initiatives.

Participation in global safety initiatives underscores UDC's commitment. For instance, the Company actively engaged in the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, organized by the International Labour Organization, involving contractors and service providers at The Pearl Island.

UDC's dedication extends beyond regulatory compliance, encompassing a deep commitment to fostering a safe and secure work environment. The Company's initiatives include the production of comprehensive QHSE reports, induction materials, and continual reviews of Business Continuity Plans and Impact Assessments.

Additionally, UDC conducts Safety Leadership Tours, Emergency Mock Drills, Fire & Life Inspections, and Health & Safety campaigns, while recognizing safety excellence with awards and assessments.

These efforts align with ISO 45001:2018 standards for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, reinforcing UDC's commitment to best practices and continuous improvement in Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE).

UDC's achievement highlights its leadership in exemplary health and safety standards by protecting the wellbeing of its employees and stakeholders and by ensuring a sustainable operational environment.