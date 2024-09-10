Equity Mutual Funds Inflows See 3% Surge In August AUM Hits Record ₹65 Lakh Crore

( MENAFN - Live Mint) In August, inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds increased by 3.03 per cent, reaching ₹38,239.16 crore, despite a relatively subdued performance in equity markets. This data, released on September 10 by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), reflects a positive trend in investor confidence within the mutual fund industry. This is a developing story

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.