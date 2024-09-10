Analysts Expect Voter Turnout To Reach 36% In 2024 Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - analysts on Monday projected a five per cent increase in voter participation compared with the previous elections.

The percentage of the voters' turnout 2020 was 29.9 per cent.

Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased) Director Amer Bani Amer speculated the Tuesday will be 36 per cent.

“We documented 764 major activities related to the elections in one month in which around 1.300 million citizens took part in these activities, Bani Amer The Jordan Times.

Bani Amer added this high turnout of interested citizens will“hopefully encourage others who might be hesitant to vote to head to the polling station”.

The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) said that the number of eligible voters was 5,115,219, including 2,689,926

females, which represents 52.5 per cent of the total voters.

The new Elections Law designated 41 seats for the political parties out of 138 seats for the Lowe House of Parliament.

First deputy of the Secretary General of the National Charter Party Reem Badran the upcoming elections for the 20th parliament will see an increase in the number of voters.

“Recent studies and surveys stipulated that voters' turnout will be between 35 to 38 per cent,” Badran told The Jordan Times.

In addition, Badran explained that the high number of political parties running“with their high number of supporters will contribute to the increase in voters' turnout”.

“This is a healthy and positive factor that will work in favour of the political life in Jordan,” Badran said.

The IEC said recently that the number of eligible voters who will cast their ballots for the first time was 590,794.

Meanwhile, the number of eligible voters under 25 years old was 1,119,832, while the number under 35 was 2,323,478.

President of the Centre for Defending Freedom of Journalists Nidal Mansour said the new law that stipulated that candidates should run via local and general lists created lobbying among the public.

“This will surely contribute to increasing the number of voters who will cast their ballots today,” Mansour told The Jordan Times.



Mansour predicted an increase of five to 10 per cent in voter turnout in comparison with the last parliamentary elections.



In addition, the veteran journalist added that the candidates' representation in the larger cities has also increased, which means an increase in the voting figures.

The IEC noted that voters can check their ballot polling stations, location and the number of the polling box by visiting the website or by contacting the hotline number 117100 or via free text messages at the number 94455.



