Moderate Weather Expected In Highlands, Hot Conditions In Other Regions Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be around the seasonal average, with moderate weather prevailing over the highlands and plains, while it will be hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, some clouds are predicted to appear at various altitudes, and northwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active.Over the next three days, the weather will remain moderate in the mountainous areas and plains, while staying hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at low and medium altitudes are predicted, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 33 C – 22 C, western Amman 31 C – 20 C, northern highlands 30 C – 18 C, Sharah highlands 29 C – 17 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 40 C – 28 C.