16 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Forces' Bombing Of Various Areas In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 16 Palestinians were martyred and others were Monday as a result of the Israeli occupation's air force bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that 5 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation's air force targeting a residential apartment in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

3 Palestinians were also martyred after the bombed a group of citizens near the Rafah crossing, south of the Strip, and 6 others were martyred, including a woman and two girls, and several others were injured, as a result of the occupation's bombing of a house near the Jabalia al-Balad centre, north of the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, the occupation's bombing of a house in the al-Sabra neighborhood caused the martyrdom of a Palestinian and the injury of several others.

Medical sources announced the martyrdom of a person after the occupation forces bombed the al-Da'wa neighborhood, east of the al-Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip.

The occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, causing the martyrdom of 16 Palestinians and the injury of 64 others.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 40,988 martyrs and 94,825 injured, the majority of whom were children and women.

