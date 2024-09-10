UN Seriously Concerned About Dramatic Deterioration In Conditions Of Palestinian Detainees In Israeli Jails

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, expressed her deep concern about recently published reports by the United Nations including OHCHR, describing a dramatic deterioration in conditions of detention for Palestinian men, women and children under Israeli custody, since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

The UN Special Representative pointed to reports of violence and inhuman and degrading in the occupation's jails, stressing that such abhorrent acts not only constitute a grave violation of human rights and human dignity but they also undermine efforts towards peace and stability in the region.

She called for the provision of necessary medical and psychological support to the victims to begin the healing process.

Special Representative Patten stressed the importance of upholding international human rights standards and ensuring that detention conditions strictly conform with international norms and standards, and urges the Israeli occupation authorities to grant unhindered access to relevant international bodies to detention facilities in the Israeli entity and in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

She reiterated her call for independent and thorough investigations by relevant and competent UN bodies into all these alleged violations in order to bring all perpetrators, regardless of rank or affiliation, to justice

MENAFN10092024000067011011ID1108655769