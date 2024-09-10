(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's judiciary has decided to move forward with the case against former President Pedro Castillo.



The charges stem from his alleged attempted coup in December 2022. Castillo tried to dissolve without constitutional authority, leading to his arrest.



Judge Juan Carlos Checkley rejected the defense's request to dismiss the case. He stated that arguments from both sides should be examined in an oral trial.



This decision affects Castillo, his former Prime Betssy Chávez, and ex-Minister of Justice Aníbal Torres.



The case opened in January 2024 and is now in the accusation control phase. During this stage, the court evaluates evidence and testimonies before the oral trial begins. The Public Ministry has requested harsh sentences for the accused.







Prosecutors are seeking 34 years for Castillo, 25 for Chávez, and 15 for Torres. These severe penalties reflect the gravity of the charges against them.



Peru's political landscape has been in turmoil since Castillo's ousting. His attempt to dissolve Congress was seen as a desperate move to avoid impeachment. This event highlighted the fragility of Peru's democratic institutions.



The next hearing is scheduled for September 17, 2024. The court will debate the prosecution's witnesses during this session. After the control and admission of evidence, the judge will issue a formal order for the trial.

Peru's Judicial System Pushes Forward with Ex-President Castillo's Trial

This case holds great importance for Peru's democracy and rule of law. It serves as a reminder of the consequences of attempting to subvert constitutional order. The judiciary's role in upholding democratic principles is crucial in this process.



Peru continues to grapple with political instability in the aftermath of these events. The outcome of this trial could significantly impact the country's future governance. It may also influence the integrity of Peru's institutions moving forward.



As the case progresses, many Peruvians are watching closely. They hope for a fair and transparent process that will strengthen their democracy. The trial's results could shape Peru's political landscape for years to come.

MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108655689