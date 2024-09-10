Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, And Forecast Research Report By [2023-2032]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By application, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Electric Vehicle Motor Market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of rise in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, stringent regulations set by the for the automotive industry, and an increase in research and development initiatives. The penetration of battery electric has increased significantly in the last five years as they are efficient and eco-friendly. Moreover, surge in consumer demand to minimize fuel costs is driving the demand for electric vehicle motors.Request Sample Pages Now:The global electric vehicle motor market size was valued at $24.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $99.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2032.The global electric vehicle motor market is anticipated to show a strong growth rate due to stricter government regulation set by regulatory bodies on the automobile industry. Regulatory bodies around the world have implemented strengthened regulations and laws related to emission from traditional ICE vehicle, and promote green mobility in the automobile industry. As the emission from automobiles are becoming challenging and increasingly common governments across the world have implemented strict laws and regulation to cut down on vehicle emission.The key players profiled in this report includeHitachi, Ltd., ABB, BorgWarner Inc., NIDEC CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Continental AG, AISIN CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric CorporationThe market share has been bifurcated on the basis of motor type, vehicle type, application as well as regions. On the basis of motor type the global market has been analyzed across AC motor and DC motor. On the basis of vehicle type the EV motor market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, hybrid vehicle & plug-in hybrid vehicle. On the basis of application the global electric vehicle motor market has been studied across passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on region the global market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA region.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:For example, In Europe the region introduced European Emission Standards or Euro Norms, which governs and looks after emission from vehicles. The law also encourages people to use green mobility technologies in order to cut down on harmful vehicle emissions. Likewise, other countries have also introduced regulation which limits and looks after vehicle emission standards. Moreover, on April 2022, India introduced a law which outlines a set percentage of emission allowed from vehicle, the law specifically looks after emission from vehicle which runs on petrol and diesel. Similarly, the country also passed a law that states that vehicle older than 15 years needs to be re-registered again for use on public road, if the automobiles are found unfit they will be scrapped.By electric vehicle type , the hybrid vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the hybrid vehicle segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to hybrid car utilization of two or more engines, an electric motor, and a conventional engine wherein the electric engine powers the car at the initial lower speeds and gas engine powers it at higher speeds resulting in better gas mileage. Similarly, the stricter emission rules set by governments across the world resulted in automakers' shift to developing hybrid car technology. Hybrid cars act as a bridge between ICE vehicles and fully electric vehicles, which further drives the market demand.Regional Analysis:By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulations, increase in fuel prices, and rise in the trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles. Moreover, various technological advancements related to automotive due to government initiatives, such as investment in R&D in automotive manufacturing, further propel the market growth.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By type, the AC motor segment held the highest market share in 2022, and with the highest CAGR of 15.6% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to AC motors in electric vehicles providing a better grip on rough roads, thereby increasing efficiency and performance. AC motor is considered adaptable because it has regenerative features that can also be used as a generator and provide power to the vehicle's battery.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market -Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market -Electric Vehicle Market -Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market -

