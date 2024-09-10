Sampark Bharti Successfully Hosted The First Ever Sanatani Professionals Conclave In Haryana

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sampark Bharti, a global organisation of Sanatani Professionals & businessmen from over 50 countries, successfully hosted the first ever Sanatani Professionals Conclave (SPC) in Haryana at Crowne Plaza, Gurugram. This conclave marked a significant milestone in Sampark Bharti\'s ongoing mission to empower the Bhartiya community and nurture the next generation of leaders.



With the theme \"Discovering the Trends and Opportunities in IT, Legal, and Medical Sectors,\" the was focused on the dynamic city of Gurugram, known for its thriving IT and corporate sectors. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, and professionals to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the IT, legal, and medical fields. During keynote speeches, industry experts emphasised the economic role of innovations in these sectors and their potential impact on the national and global economy.



The event also marked the beginning of an ambitious initiative, Bharat Knowledge Centre (BKC), to revolutionise career opportunities for youth and introduce them to valuable resources and industry insights. The initiative is aimed at providing community support through career, social, and entrepreneurial programmes.



The conference was graced by H.H. Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, who enlightened the gathering with his wise and spiritual thoughts. Other guests of honour included Dr. Sanjeev Balyan, Former Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Swami Premanand Ji Maharaj, Shri Satish Gautam, MP from Aligarh, Shri Anoop Gautam, MP from Hathras, and Shri Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Rai University. These eminent personalities enriched the event with their profound insights and knowledge.



Dr. Col. Tej Tikoo, founding Team member of Sampark Bharti, shared his thoughts on the success of the conference and the launch of the Bharat Knowledge Centres (BKC),“The Sanatani Professionals Conclave (SPC) Haryana is a groundbreaking step towards uniting professionals across diverse fields to shape the future of our youth. To materialise our efforts, we have launched the Bharat Knowledge Centres to showcase our commitment to providing young minds with the mentorship, resources, and guidance they need to excel in the professional world, paving the way for a brighter and more empowered future for the next generation.\"



Sampark Bharti\'s efforts to create a collaborative network for voluntary and charitable organizations dedicated to social changes were reflected throughout the conference. Eminent personalities from diverse sectors exchanged ideas and explored new avenues for collaboration, all to empower the youth of India.



Following this successful event in Gurugram, Sampark Bharti will continue its mission with upcoming conferences under the SPC Haryana initiative, scheduled for Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Ambala, and Kurukshetra, respectively.

