Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Market Size To Worth USD 12.56 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.43%

The Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Size was Valued at USD 7.4 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Chemical Dust Suppressant Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 12.56 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Cypher Environmental, FUCHS, Hexion, Dow, Camfil, Tecpro, Ecolab, Cargill Incorporated, Crown Products & Services, Syntron Industries Private Limited, Mideco Pty Ltd, Huntsman International LLC., Benetech Inc., Alumichem A/S, Borregaard LignoTech, and Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Market is to Grow from USD 7.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.56 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.43% during the projected period.









Dust suppression refers to the techniques and protocols used in mining, industries, and construction to lower the amount of dust particles in the atmosphere. Reducing dust pollution is crucial for worker safety and environmental health in a variety of businesses. It consists of methods and equipment designed to control and reduce the quantity of dust emitted by construction sites, manufacturing processes, and other activities. One of the most popular techniques for preventing or controlling dust is water-based dust suppression, though there are other approaches as well. To soften the dust particles and prevent them from going off, it involves misting water over surfaces that are vulnerable to dust. However, due to the high cost of dust suppression supplies and application methods, market growth could be constrained.

Browse key industry insights spread across 265 pages with 122 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lignosulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Asphalt Emulsions, Oil Emulsions, Polymeric Emulsions), By Nature (Dry Type Dust Suppressant, Wet Type Dust Suppressant), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The market share of the calcium chloride category is expected to be the highest throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the chemical dust suppressant is divided into lignosulfonate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, asphalt emulsions, oil emulsions, and polymeric emulsions. Among these, the market share of the calcium chloride category is expected to be the highest throughout the forecast period. It has been demonstrated that calcium chloride is a fairly cost and efficient dust suppressant. The chemical has been used on dirt roads all over the world. It can reduce the overall cost of maintaining unpaved roads in addition to reducing dust on various gravel surfaces and in various weather conditions. It can avoid wintertime road damage by lowering the moisture's freezing point on the road surface. Therefore, it is expected that over the projected timeframe, the increased need for calcium chloride to suppress dust can push the expansion of the overall chemical dust suppressants market.

The wet-type dust suppressant has the most revenue during the duration of the projection.

Based on nature, the chemical dust suppressant is classified into dry-type dust suppressant, wet-type dust suppressant. Among these, the wet-type dust suppressant has the most revenue during the duration of the projection. Wet dust suppression systems use water sprays to dampen fugitive material and lower dust output. The dust particles clash with the water droplets and agglomerate, quickly settling out due to their bigger size. To enhance performance, chemical surfactants can also be added to the water to reduce surface tension and, in turn, droplet size. These additives also improve the ability of water to moisten and agglomerate with finer particles. By establishing a dust management area on the work site, the frequent issue of blast dust spreading throughout the tunnel during blast drilling and blast excavation can be effectively handled.

North America has the biggest share of the global chemical dust suppressant market over the forecast period.

Many manufacturing operations, strict environmental regulations, growing awareness of the possible risks associated with dust exposure, and a growing emphasis on preserving secure and environmentally friendly work environments are the main causes of the need for effective dust suppression control methods. In light of the country's growing infrastructure development, the necessity to regulate air pollution, ensure worker safety, and adhere to legal requirements is predicted to propel the market for dust suppressants. When comparing July 2024 to July 2023, mining production in the US decreased by 1.50%. The mining production in the United States averaged 2.13 percent between 1920 and 2024. As a result, North America offers a head start on potential market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly during the course of the projection. Both locals and workers are in serious danger of health problems due to airborne dust particles. Guidelines for occupational health and safety in the Asia-Pacific region provide top importance to safeguarding employees against respiratory disorders and other illnesses brought on by exposure to dust. Companies are spending a lot of money on dust control systems in an attempt to lower health hazards and create better working conditions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global chemical dust suppressant market include, Cypher Environmental, FUCHS, Hexion, Dow, Camfil, Tecpro, Ecolab, Cargill Incorporated, Crown Products & Services, Syntron Industries Private Limited, Mideco Pty Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, Benetech Inc, Alumichem A/S, Borregaard LignoTech, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Total Dust Management (TDM) is a ground-breaking solution that AFRIKA KAZI Field Services and DUST-A-SIDE, a South African company, have jointly developed as part of a coordinated effort to improve environmental and safety standards in Tanzania's mining industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global chemical dust suppressant market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Market, By Type



Lignosulfonate

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Asphalt Emulsions

Oil Emulsions Polymeric Emulsions

Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Market, By Nature



Dry Type Dust Suppressant Wet Type Dust Suppressant

Global Chemical Dust Suppressant Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

