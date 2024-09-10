16-Hour Water Cut In THESE Areas Of Delhi Today, September 10. Know Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Jal Board said that there will no water for 16 hours in parts of north Delhi today i.e. on September 10. The 16 hour water cut will start from 8 pm on September 10.

According to the statement issued by the Delhi Jal Board ,“A shutdown for 16 hours with effect from 8 pm on September 10 has been approved by the competent authority for repairing of 1500 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main at Indra Vihar park emanating from Wazirabad Water (WTP).”

The statement added that due to the repair work, water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water.

List of affected areas due to water cut

The affected areas include Gopalpur, DDA SFS Flat Mukherjee Nagar, Gujranwala Town, Police Station Azadpur, JJ cluster in Azadpur Mandi, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Lawrence Road, Punjabi Bagh and adjoining areas.

In the statement, the DJB advised the residents of the affected areas to store adequate water in advance and added that water tankers can be requested from the Central Control Room or from DJB help line.

Delhi Dengue Update

On September 9, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that it has found mosquito breeding at 148 construction sites, including prominent places like Chhatrasal Stadium and construction sites of DDA, ISKON Temple and Public Works Department premises. According to the data, the mosquito breeding was also found at several metro stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) construction sites, hospitals and Dwarka Expressway.

Other places where mosquito breeding was found were Delhi Jal Board construction site in Old Chandrawal, Civil Lines Zone, Central Public Works Department in Pusa campus, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) shopping complex in New Rajinder Nagar, ISKON temple construction in Dwarka Sector 13, ICU Centre Hospital near Max hospital at Shalimar Bagh and Rapid Rail Construction site in east Delhi's Khichri Pur

In a bid to combat the spread of vector borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, the MCD carried out a special drive to inspect mosquito breeding at 290 construction sites across 12 zones, it said on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)