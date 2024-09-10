Maharashtra News: Train Services Hit Between Thane And Panvel Due To THIS Issue
9/10/2024 1:28:04 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra news: The Central Railway on Tuesday announced that all the trains between Thane and Panvel stations have been significantly affected due to an issue with an overhead equipment at Nerul station.
It further added that maintenance teams are on-site. They are working to resolve the issue and restore normal train operations as quickly as possible. Also Read
Passengers have also been advised to check for updates and consider alternative travel arrangements until the situation is rectified, the statement added.
In August 2024, several other trains were cancelled for line extension work.
(More details awaited)
