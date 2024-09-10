Join BIXOLON To Explore The Latest In Advanced Retail Printing Technology At Paris Retail Week 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Paris Retail Week (17.09.2024 - 19.09.2024) – BIXOLON, the global of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers welcomes visitors onto stand #E026 at Paris Retail Week, where it will be showcasing the elite of its sophisticated range of retail printing solutions to the European market.

Key product highlights will include:

Sustainable Printing – BIXOLON will present its growing range of sustainable printing solutions for the retail industry. This includes eco-friendly linerless labelling with the SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) and premium SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) POS linerless printers. Alongside, BIXOLON's team of blue and white receipting compatible printers including the ultra-reliable SRP-380 3-inch (80mm) receipt printer, plus the next generation SRP-350plusV and SRP-350V 3-inch (80mm) series, with Visibility IntelligenceTM function for optimal print quality.

Label Innovation – BIXOLON will also highlight a variety of labelling technologies, including the XD3-40 and XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop label printers for efficient click-and-collect and online order shipping labels. Plus, the RFID enabled XD5-40tR 4-inch (118mm) thermal transfer desktop label printer and the premium mobile RFID label printer with advanced features XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm), which are designed for effective retail product tracking both in-store and throughout the supply chain. In addition, the XM7 series 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile linerless and linered label printers, offering an eco-friendly portable label printing alternative to traditional and e-commerce retail.

Kiosk Printing – BIXOLON will also feature the latest advancements in kiosk mechanism printing technology, with demonstrations of the recently launched BK5-31 3-inch (80mm) label and ticket kiosk mechanism, alongside the BK3-31 3-inch (80mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (58mm) receipt kiosk printers. All providing versatile mounting options for tailored kiosk solutions in applications in the retail industry.

"Our participation at Paris Retail Week offers us a platform to present cutting-edge printing solutions tailored for the retail market, while also enhancing our understanding of customer expectations and requirements" said Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. "As retail continues to evolve there's more demand in Europe for technology that supports shopping both online and instore. Being part of events like this lets us see new trends early and stay ahead within the industry."

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at Paris Retail Week stand #E026.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the 10th consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

