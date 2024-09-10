Jordan And Kuwait Tied In The Opening Match Of Group B

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - In a dramatic finish, Kuwait managed to
equalise
from the spot kick in the injury time and snatch 1-1 draw at Amman International Stadium. Yussef |Nasser kept his cool and scored from the spot in dying minutes of the game.
Jordan started well the first game in AFC qualification Round 3,
when Musa Al
Taamari
scored
in 14th
minute of the first half for
Nashama.
Jordan faces Palestine on Tuesday in Malaysia in the second round of the
Group
B
alongside South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait and Palestine. The top team from the group will qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup while the third-
and
forth-placed teams from three qualifying groups will form the 4th
Round of qualifiers.
Jordan began the match offensively, trying
to
score quickly as Abdella Nasib's header almost finished behind the Kuwaiti goalie Sulaiman Abdulghafoor.
The host did not wait long to open the scoring
sheet
as in 14th
minute Noor Al Din
Rawabdeh
passed the ball to Montpelier striker
Taamari,
who made no mistake from the edge of the box, sending a precise shot in the bottom corner.
After the initial goal, Jordan continued to press Kuwaiti
defence
and
Mahmoud Marty had the chance to double the lead in 21st
minute,
but his overhead kick went directly into
Abdulghafoor.
Jordan missed a golden opportunity in the second half when Marty blasted the ball over the crossbar from 9
metres.
Meanwhile, Kuwaiti team had sporadic moments of threat when Faisal Harbi's freekick from 22
metressailed the ball
over the bar.
In a dramatic twist, Jordan was given
a
penalty in the finish of the match but after the VAR review the decision was overturned.
Moments later, the penalty was awarded to Kuwait when Yazan Al Arab brought down Moath Al
Enazi.
Nasser confidently converted the penalty, denying Jordan the first victory in the Round 3.
