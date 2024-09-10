Jordan And Kuwait Tied In The Opening Match Of Group B

Mousa Tamari celebrates the goal he scored in 14th minute against Kuwait on Thursday at Amman International Stadium (Photo courtesy of Jordanian Football Association)

Mousa Tamari celebrates the goal he scored in 14th minute against Kuwait on Thursday at Amman International Stadium (Photo courtesy of Jordanian Football Association)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a dramatic finish, Kuwait managed to

equalise

from the spot kick in the injury time and snatch 1-1 draw at Amman International Stadium. Yussef |Nasser kept his cool and scored from the spot in dying minutes of the game.



Jordan started well the first game in AFC qualification Round 3,

when Musa Al

Taamari

scored

in 14th

minute of the first half for

Nashama.

Jordan faces Palestine on Tuesday in Malaysia in the second round of the

Group

B

alongside South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait and Palestine. The top team from the group will qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup while the third-

and

forth-placed teams from three qualifying groups will form the 4th

Round of qualifiers.



Jordan began the match offensively, trying

to

score quickly as Abdella Nasib's header almost finished behind the Kuwaiti goalie Sulaiman Abdulghafoor.

The host did not wait long to open the scoring

sheet

as in 14th

minute Noor Al Din

Rawabdeh

passed the ball to Montpelier striker

Taamari,

who made no mistake from the edge of the box, sending a precise shot in the bottom corner.

After the initial goal, Jordan continued to press Kuwaiti

defence

and

Mahmoud Marty had the chance to double the lead in 21st

minute,

but his overhead kick went directly into

Abdulghafoor.

Jordan missed a golden opportunity in the second half when Marty blasted the ball over the crossbar from 9

metres.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti team had sporadic moments of threat when Faisal Harbi's freekick from 22

metressailed the ball

over the bar.

In a dramatic twist, Jordan was given

a

penalty in the finish of the match but after the VAR review the decision was overturned.

Moments later, the penalty was awarded to Kuwait when Yazan Al Arab brought down Moath Al

Enazi.

Nasser confidently converted the penalty, denying Jordan the first victory in the Round 3.