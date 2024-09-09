Young Artists From BRICS+ Countries Immerse Themselves In Russian Theatre Traditions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Twelve young artists from six BRICS+ countries are currently participating in the InteRussia theatre training programme, a unique initiative designed to introduce them to the rich traditions of Russian theatre. The fellowship programme, organised by the Gorchakov Public Fund with support from the Presidential Grants Fund, is being held at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) in Moscow.

The programme, which launched earlier this month, brings together young artists between the ages of 21 and 35 from Argentina, Brazil, India, Iran, China and South Africa for a series of workshops, masterclasses and lectures. These sessions delve into the history and techniques of Russian theatre, examining the legacies of renowned figures like Stanislavsky and his students.

“It is not only an exchange of ideas and exercises but also acquaintance with other countries and languages, with other theatre schools,” said Vera Kamyshnikova, Head of the Department of Stage Speech at GITIS, highlighting the programme's multi-faceted approach to learning.

The fellowship was developed in partnership with TV BRICS , the international media network, during Russia's BRICS chairmanship year.

“The number of applications submitted shows that the project is popular. Let's hope that interest in it will continue to grow in the future,” said Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

The programme's organisers note that introducing young artists to Russian theatre traditions is crucial for strengthening Russia's cultural image abroad.

“The Russian theatre school gained a lot from the other countries' theatre traditions. Chinese theatre has a special place here. Enrichment is a natural process of world culture,” said Aleksander Barmak, director and lecturer at GITIS.

Grigory Zaslavsky, Rector of GITIS, said that while the university has a history of international collaborations, this is the first project under the BRICS framework. He pointed to the strong interest in the programme, stating that“There was a serious selection process.

The competition was almost 10 people per place. Out of more than 80 applications, we selected 12 participants.”

Victoria Karsliyeva, Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, explained that the rigorous selection process reflects the programme's focus on individual mentorship.

“We work with young professionals who want to improve their skills. We are not talking about a short-term internship, but about a project of professional development and building new professional and cultural contacts,” she said.

Participants have expressed their enthusiasm for the opportunity to learn from leading Russian theatre professionals. Rachel Saunders, an actress from Cape Town, said,“The programme provides a unique opportunity to meet real professionals in their field. To learn more about the culture so that I can then learn from their experience.”

Mayur Parmar from India expressed his interest in immersing himself in Russian theatre and cinema traditions.“We are acting how the methodology of Stanislavsky system works so we learn from Russian theatre, Russian films, Russian cinema, and Bollywood have great influence on Russian ideologies,” he said.

Wesley Moreira Guindani from the University of Sao Paulo echoed this sentiment, noting that few theatre teachers in Brazil employ Stanislavsky's system.“The fellowship is a good opportunity for us to meet each other,” he concluded.

The InteRussia theatre training programme, with its blend of cultural exchange and professional development, promises to be a valuable experience for young artists from both Russia and the BRICS+ countries.