Unlocking The Golden Opportunities To Win-Win Cooperation, The 24Th China International Fair For Investment & Trade Opens In Xiamen

On September 8, the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) commenced at the Xiamen International and Center.

Investment Connecting the World, Creating Global Opportunities. On the morning of September 8, the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (hereinafter referred to as CIFIT) opened grandly at the Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center. CIFIT has brought together participants from 119 countries and regions, showcasing its role as a vital platform for two-way investment promotion and win-win collaboration.







With the annual theme of“Investment Connecting the World”, this CIFIT spans 120,000 square meters and aims to foster 3 platforms for two-way investment promotion, authoritative information dissemination, and investment trend discussions. Regarding the exhibition area layout, the event features a central exhibition area and three specialized pavilions dedicated to investment promotion, industrial innovative development, and project-capital matchmaking. This year's CIFIT addresses critical topics such as“bringing in” foreign investment,“going out” to expand globally, and fostering pragmatic international cooperation, all aimed at creating a two-way investment platform for the global community.







One of the key highlights of CIFIT 2024 is its focus on internationalization which serves major national development strategies. This year's CIFIT actively supports global development initiatives and the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. The event has attracted over 1,000 government agencies and business groups from 119 countries and regions, with approximately 80% of participants from Belt and Road Initiative countries.



















Hungary and Zhejiang Province of China are honored as the guest country and province, respectively. Hungary's 450-square-meter national pavilion showcases its technological and cultural achievements, reflecting the growing economic and trade cooperation between Hungary and China. Notably, Fujian companies like CATL and Xiamen Intretech have made significant investments in Hungary, making Fujian a key source of Chinese investment in the country.

Notably, CIFIT 2024 also places a strong emphasis on industrial innovation, dedicating a 47,000-square-meter pavilion to showcase advancements in BRICS cooperation, supply chain innovation, new quality productive forces, green and low-carbon technologies, and more. Five professional exhibition zones, covering areas such as the BRICS new industrial revolution, digital economy, national supply chain innovation, new energy and green innovation, international police, security, and legality technology, highlight regional investment cooperation achievements, industrial innovation and development, new technologies and products, and development trends in strategic emerging industries and future industries.







In addition, this year's CIFIT will focus on investment themes and host over 100 activities, including global special economic zone alliance exchanges, BRICS digital economy matchmaking and exchanges,“Leading China”, Specialized, Refined, Differential, and Innovative (SRDI) roadshows, investment in economic development zones, etc. During this event, authoritative reports such as the World Investment Report (Chinese Version) 2024 and China Two-Way Investment Report 2024 will be released, highlighting investment opportunities in China's modernization and large markets and enhancing efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment. Moreover, the event will present numerous research findings on trending topics and offer professional public service products to enhance international investment cooperation.

As a“barometer” and“wind vane” of China's two-way investment landscape, CIFIT, launched in 1997, has been successfully held for 23 sessions. So far, it has successfully facilitated the signing of over 30,000 projects. The event continues to play a crucial role in attracting major foreign-funded enterprises to China through many landmark foreign-invested projects in China, many of which have established a strong presence within the country. Simultaneously, it supports the global expansion of Chinese enterprises.