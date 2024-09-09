Morocco’S Tourism Surge: A Beacon Of Hope For Africa’S Travel Industry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco's sector is experiencing a remarkable resurgence in 2024, defying global challenges.



According to the 2024-2025 Country Brand Ranking/Tourism Edition by Bloom Consulting, the country welcomed 3.3 million visitors in the first quarter, a 12.8% increase from the previous year.



Morocco's tourism growth surpasses pre-pandemic levels by an impressive 31.6%, propelling it past South Africa to become Africa's second-largest market.



In addition, this remarkable recovery showcases Morocco's resilience and appeal to international visitors. The tourism boom is not limited to Morocco alone.



Africa's travel market is projected to reach $24.42 billion in revenue this year. Experts predict an annual growth rate of 4.98%, potentially hitting $29.66 billion by 2028.







Morocco's success story is particularly noteworthy. In 2023, the nation attracted a record-breaking 13.2 million tourists.



This achievement is even more remarkable considering the devastating earthquake that struck in September of that year.



The country's resilience and appeal have not gone unnoticed. CNN Travel recently named Morocco among the top 24 tourist destinations for 2024. The network praised Morocco's diverse landscapes and spectacular architecture.



However, Morocco's ambitions extend far beyond current achievements. The nation aims to attract 17.5 million visitors by 2026.



Furthermore, it has set an ambitious goal of 26 million tourists by 2030, when it co-hosts the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Morocco's Tourism Strategy

Morocco's tourism strategy focuses on sustainability and diversification. The country is promoting lesser-known gems like Tetouan and Meknes alongside popular destinations such as Marrakech and Fez.



However, this approach aims to distribute tourism benefits more evenly across the nation. The impact of tourism on Morocco 's economy is substantial.



The sector directly employs 550,000 people, accounting for 15% of the total working population. Tourism contributes 7% to Morocco's GDP, highlighting its crucial role in the nation's economic landscape.



As Africa's second-most visited country, Morocco's success offers valuable lessons for the continent. Its focus on sustainable practices, infrastructure development, and cultural preservation could serve as a model for other African nations.



The broader African tourism landscape is also evolving. Countries like Egypt, South Africa, and Kenya continue to attract visitors with their unique offerings.



In addition, the continent's travel industry is increasingly catering to diverse preferences, from wildlife safaris to cultural experiences.



Despite these positive trends, challenges remain. Political stability, security concerns, and infrastructure development continue to shape tourism patterns across Africa.



However, the continent's rich cultural heritage and natural wonders provide a strong foundation for future growth.



As Morocco and other African nations navigate the complexities of modern tourism, their success could redefine the global travel landscape.



In addition, the continent's unique blend of experiences offers a compelling alternative to traditional destinations, promising a bright future for African tourism.



The top 10 tourist destinations in Africa for 2024, based on various sources and rankings, are as follows:



1. Egypt

2. Morocco

3. South Africa

4. Kenya

5. Tanzania

6. Mauritius

7. Namibia

8. Botswana

9. Rwanda

10. Ghana

