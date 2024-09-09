Oracle Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results



Q1 GAAP per Share up 20% to $1.03, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share up 17% to $1.39

Q1 Total Revenue $13.3 billion, up 7% in USD and up 8% in constant currency

Q1 Total Remaining Performance Obligations up 53% to $99 billion

Q1 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $5.6 billion, up 21% in USD and up 22% in constant currency

Q1 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $2.2 billion, up 45% in USD and up 46% in constant currency

Q1 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $3.5 billion, up 10% in both USD and constant currency

Q1 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.9 billion, up 16% in USD and up 17% in constant currency Q1 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.9 billion, up 20% in both USD and constant currency

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) today announced fiscal 2025 Q1 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 7% year-over-year in USD, and up 8% in constant currency to $13.3 billion. Cloud services revenues were up 21% year-over-year in USD, and up 22% in constant currency to $5.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 7% in USD and up 8% in constant currency to $870 million.





Q1 GAAP operating income was $4.0 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.7 billion, up 13% in USD and up 14% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 30%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 43%. GAAP net income was $2.9 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $4.0 billion, up 18% in USD and up 19% in constant currency. Q1 GAAP earnings per share was $1.03, up 20% in USD and up 22% in constant currency, while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.39, up 17% in USD and up 18% in constant currency.

Short-term deferred revenues were $11.5 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $19.1 billion and free cash flow was $11.3 billion.

"As Cloud Services became Oracle's largest business, both our operating income and earnings per share growth accelerated," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Non-GAAP operating income was up 14% in constant currency to $5.7 billion, and non-GAAP EPS was up 18% in constant currency to $1.39 in Q1. RPO was up 53% from last year to a record $99 billion. That strong contract backlog will increase revenue growth throughout FY25. But the biggest news of all was signing a MultiCloud agreement with AWS-including our latest technology Exadata hardware and Version 23ai of our database software-embedded into AWS cloud datacenters. AWS customers will get easy and convenient access to the Oracle database when we go live in December later this year."

"Oracle has 162 cloud

datacenters in operation and under construction around the world," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "The largest of these datacenters is 800 megawatts and will contain acres of NVIDIA GPU Clusters for training large scale AI models. In Q1, 42 additional cloud GPU contracts were signed for a total of $3 billion. Our database business growth rate is increasing as a result of our MultiCloud agreements with Microsoft and Google. At the end of Q1, 7 Oracle Cloud regions were live at Microsoft with 24 more being built, and 4 Oracle Cloud regions were live at Google with 14 more being built. Our recently signed AWS contract was a milestone in the MultiCloud Era.

Soon customers will be able use the latest Oracle database technology from within every Hyperscaler's cloud."



The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2024, with a payment date of October 24, 2024.



