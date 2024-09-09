INCH360 Third Annual Regional Cybersecurity Conference At Gonzaga University On October 2, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The third annual INCH360 Cybersecurity will be held on October 2, 2024, at Gonzaga University, gathering top experts, innovators, and industry leaders for a full day of in-depth key-note discussions, panels, and valuable networking opportunities. Designed to explore the latest trends, emerging threats, and innovative solutions in the cybersecurity landscape, this event will provide professionals, and early stage practitioners insights into cybersecurity and AI trends that are changing our IT landscape.Two Cybersecurity Achievement Awards will be given to represent work in cybersecurity on the National and Regional level. The National Award will be awarded to Cathy McMorris Rodgers, 5th District Congresswomen from Washington for her work on the Federal Level to bring focus to cybersecurity. The Regional Award will be awarded to Stu Steiner, PhD, Professor of Computer Science and lead for the recent 1 Million Google Cybersecurity Grant awarded to Eastern Washington University.The Inland Northwest has hundreds of cyber professionals working for the government and working in the private sector. This year's lineup of speakers includes Lieutenant Colonel Shannon Yellin, Supervisor of IT and Cyber Washington Air National Guard, Chris Sadlowski, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force, John Shovic, Director of the Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics at the University of Idaho, Heather Stratford, CEO and Founder of Drip7, Joe Gellatly CEO and Founder of Medcurity, Will Buchanan, CEO and Founder of Philantech3, and Graham Morehead, AI professor and CEO of Pangeon, Garrett Oetken, Chief Technology Officer of Opentensor Foundation and co-founder of Quantum Star Technologies, Kevin Bost, Senior Software Architect for IntelliTect and Peter Gregory National Speaker and Senior Director Cyber GRC for GCI.Steve Hobbs the Secretary of State for Washington will also speak as the Most senior level official over cybersecurity for the State of Washington elections.The conference offers a unique opportunity for Inland Northwest regional cybersecurity thought leaders and practitioners to connect with subject matter experts and each other. Brant Borchert from MultiCare notes, "Cybersecurity is a team sport, and we can only win together. INCH360 provides the forum for Spokane-area thought leaders and practitioners to come together with subject matter experts to educate each other, share ideas, and build relationships to strengthen the cybersecurity of the community.""Our mission at INCH360 is to create a space where cybersecurity and compliance professionals of all levels can come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and communicate about resources, regional companies, and job opportunities," said Heather Stratford, Founder of Drip7 and co-founder of INCH360.This year's conference continues INCH360's mission to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among cybersecurity professionals. As cybersecurity becomes an increasingly critical aspect of regional and economic stability."In today's digital age, cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity but a critical community safeguard, especially for Spokane and Eastern Washington, as it ensures the protection of our digital assets, bolsters economic resilience, and upholds the privacy and security of our residents.” says Nolan Garrett Founder Torchlight a national Managed Service Provider.With a comprehensive agenda that balances engaging panels, keynote presentations and networking sessions, the INCH360 Cybersecurity Conference is a must-attend event for cybersecurity professionals in the inland Northwest.This Conference qualifies for 6 CPE IT and Cybersecurity credits and is free with pre-registration.Main event sponsors include: Eastern Washington University, Drip7 Inc, State of Washington, ISOutsource, NCWTech Alliance, CISA, IntelliTect, Structured Communications Systems, WatchGuard, Medcurity, Truit, Greater Spokane Incorporated, Evergreen Bioscience Innovation, NIMA - Northwest 1-90 Manufacturing Alliance, WA Air National Guard, INNOVIA, CyberTraps Podcast, Artemus Holdings and Exbabylon.Register now to secure your spot and join us on October 2, 2024, at Gonzaga University.For more information and to register, visit .

