2Nd Annual CBC Summit To Bring 125+ Crypto Banking And Compliance Leaders And Regulators To Washington, D.C.

CBC Summit 2024 , the premier event for and compliance executives and professionals is set to take place on September 12, 2024, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Bringing together more than 125 leaders, regulators, and law enforcement agencies, this executive-level summit will provide an opportunity to and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in the banking and compliance industries.



The annual CBC Summit is designed to cater to industry executives, offering:



Access to Leading Regulators, Banks,

Crypto Exchanges, and Compliance Advisors:

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals and gain insights from their expertise.

Strategic Networking Opportunities: Forge alliances with banking partners and industry peers. In-Depth Content and Actionable Insights: Stay ahead with the latest regulatory updates and industry trends.

Keynote speakers from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) will address critical issues related to banking the crypto industry.

CBC Summit will feature significant participation from government regulators and law enforcement agencies combatting financial crime and anti-money laundering, along with crypto compliance solution providers such as Elliptic, Merkle Science, etc.

The summit will also have participation from leading crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, and Kraken - who will participate in panel discussions alongside prominent crypto friendly banks such as Anchorage Digital, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Lead Bank. Additional leading fintech companies that are participating include Robinhood, Stripe, CashApp, and Ibanera. These sessions will explore the latest trends and challenges impacting the industry.

CBC is excited to welcome Ibanera as the 2024 Title Sponsor. Ibanera

is an API-driven fintech enablement platform with a robust compliance engine, and integrated cross-border payments network that supports businesses and financial institutions with full Web2 and Web3 interoperability.

Space is limited for this exclusive event. Reserve your spot for the 2nd annual CBC Summit on September 12th, 2024, by registering here.

About CBC Team: The CBC Team specializes in creating and operating events that address banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries. For more information, visit

CBC Summit.

