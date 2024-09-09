Medical Tech Stock SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Big Winner For Day Traders On Patent News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including medical reports on trading and news for SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT ) a leading innovator in ceramic manufacturing.

The stock made the top percentage gainer in today's trading session, currently trading at $5.31, up 2.49, gaining 88.07% on volume of over 57 Million shares. The stock had a morning high of $6.98 as of this report.

SINTX today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application no. 17/634,141 entitled "Methods of Surface Functionalization of Zirconia-Toughed Alumina with Silicon Nitride Ceramic." This Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.

This patent allowance underscores the Company's commitment to advancing the development of advanced ceramic for biomaterial applications, protecting its intellectual property, and delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

The patent covers novel methods of bonding bioactive silicon nitride or mixtures of silicon nitride and bioactive glass to zirconia-toughened alumina (ZTA) and similar material surfaces. This invention is designed to impart silicon nitride's beneficial biomedical properties, namely improved osseointegration and resistance to bacterial colonization, to relatively biologically inert ZTA substrates, positioning SINTX at the forefront of medical device biomaterial manufacturing.

"Our patent allowance marks a significant milestone for our patent portfolio and the development of proprietary biomaterials" said Eric K. Olson, President and CEO of SINTX. "This innovation reinforces our leadership in innovative medical device platforms and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions, transformative technologies, and development of commercial products that benefit our customers and the broader market."

SINTX, currently the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride, in addition to its monolithic ceramic implantable device offerings, has recently developed a particulate form of its silicon nitride that can be used in composites and coatings. When compounded with or applied to the surface of conventional inert biomaterials, silicon nitride's improved osseointegration and resistance to bacterial colonization can be conferred to the resulting device. Another benefit of the coating method is that it allows for potential refinishing of existing devices to upgrade their functionality. Other filings in progress protect similar approaches to applying silicon nitride to metallic and polymeric substrates as part of SINTX's broader strategy of expanding the applications where silicon nitride's benefits can be realized.

With this allowance, SINTX continues to build a robust intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 16 issued patents in the United States with an additional 84 pending patent applications in Worldwide.

