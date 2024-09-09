Shares Rise As Company Announces Expansion Of North American Rollout

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Millennial and Generation Z consumers are increasingly concerned about natural and clean ingredients. And shares of this firm are seeing Monday action after announcing a nationwide rollout at a major distributor.

%SimplyBetterBrands Corp. (TSXV: $SBBC) (OTC: $SBBCF) announced in a press release today a nationwide rollout of vegan protein bar TRUBAR at CVS Pharmacy locations across the U.S. This rollout marks further progress in expanding the brand's North American distribution footprint with key retailer partners.

TRUBAR will be available in select CVS Pharmacy stores and on cvs beginning this week. Distribution is expected to ramp up to 6,600 stores nationwide in the coming weeks. With the addition of CVS, which is the largest retail pharmacy chain in the United States, TRUBAR will be available in 12,000 store locations across the U.S. by the end of the third quarter.

Simply Better Brands is focusing on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. It has an international omnichannel platform and a portfolio of diversified assets.