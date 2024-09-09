(MENAFN- The Rio Times) analysts have revised their projections for Brazil's key economic indicators for 2024, anticipating a significant increase in the central interest rate.



This Monday, the Focus Bulleti unveiled that the Selic rate-the benchmark interest rate-will likely climb from 10.50% to 11.25%. This change aims to curb inflation and affect borrowing costs nationwide.



The Selic rate crucially influences interest rates on loans, financing, and investments. It greatly affects the market's performance and the overall economic health.



Raising it from 10.50% is a strategic effort to lessen inflationary pressures, which have recently persisted.



For 2025, analysts expect the Selic rate to rise to 10.25%, up from an earlier forecast of 10.00%. This adjustment reflects continued efforts towards economic stabilization.







Inflation and U.S. dollar exchange rate forecasts have also increased. The inflation projection, measured by the IPC (National Broad Consumer Price Index), has risen slightly from 4.26% to 4.30%.



This rate surpasses the government's target of 3% but remains within the upper limit of 4.5%. Inflation expectations for 2025 hold steady at 3.92%.



Economic growth forecasts have also improved, with GDP growth for 2024 now expected at 2.68%, up from 2.46%.



This revision indicates a positive trajectory for Brazil's economy, with growth projected to rise further to 1.90% in 2025 from an initial estimate of 1.85%.

Focus Report: Brazil's Selic Rate Expected to Increase to 11.25% in 2024

The value of the dollar against the Brazilian real has shifted slightly from R$ 5.33 to R$ 5.35, reflecting minor changes in the foreign exchange market. By 2025, the dollar is projected to stabilize at R$ 5.30.



These revised forecasts provide a detailed look at Brazil's economic landscape. They offer valuable insights for policymakers, investors, and the public.



These updates highlight the delicate balance between promoting economic growth and maintaining financial stability in a changing global economic environment.



Focus Report: Brazil's Selic Rate Expected to Increase to 11.25% in 2024

MENAFN09092024007421016031ID1108653879