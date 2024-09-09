Russians Shell Donetsk Region Leaving Two People Killed, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, Russians killed two people and three others in Donetsk region.

This is according to Vadym Filashkin , Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were killed and three others were injured in today's Russian shelling of Donetsk region," the regional chief wrote.

According to him, a man was killed and two persons were injured in the town of Hirnyk, Kurakhove community, which is under constant enemy's fire.

Also, in the village of Kleban-Byk, Illiniv community, the Russians killed a 59-year-old woman and wounded another person. A house and an outbuilding sustained damage.

Filashkin again urged locals to evacuate so as to save themselves and their loved ones.

As reported earlier, the Russian troops killed three civilians in Donetsk region yesterday, September 8, five people were injured.