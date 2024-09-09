Future Electronics And Renesas To Host Webinar On AI-Enhanced Imus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, England (forpressrelease) September 9, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in the components industry, will be presenting a live webinar that showcases Renesas' environmental sensing technologies. The webinar will offer an extensive exploration of Renesas' broad array of sensors designed for precise air quality monitoring.



This event is set for Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 CET, and will feature a comprehensive overview of Renesas' diverse product offerings, presented by representatives from Future Electronics and Renesas. The session is aimed at demonstrating how Renesas' sensors can be customized to cater to specific customer requirements across various stages of product development.



Attendees will also be introduced to the latest innovations in CO2 sensing, including a state-of-the-art all-in-one solution that allows for the simultaneous measurement of multiple air quality parameters-an essential capability for modern environmental monitoring systems. In addition, Future Electronics and Renesas representatives will cover the latest advancements in gas, humidity, and temperature sensors, ensuring that participants are up-to-date with the newest trends and technologies driving the future of environmental sensing.



In addition to discussing current product offerings, the webinar will provide a forward-looking roadmap, offering insights into the future developments in Renesas' sensor technologies. The event will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, where participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts from both Future Electronics and Renesas.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



