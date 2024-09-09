Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Motorized Wheelchair That Facilitates Independent Transfers To A Bed Or Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LaTrenna H. of Claremore, OK is the creator of The Nilla Wheel Assist, a remote-controlled wheelchair designed to expand and retract the seat for lifting and transferring patients to a chair or bed. The chair can flatten and rise upward to match the level of a bed or chair, safely transferring a patient without worry of falls. The wheelchair retracts and inclines in different areas to help caregivers transfer patients into their bed, another chair, and more.The chair can flatten out and raise the seat upwards to match the level of the bed, and the arms of the chair are capable of retracting downwards like a window. One purpose of the chair is to make transfer tasks require less effort from the caregiver. The chair also accounts for the comfort of the patient during these movements.A remote-control present on or near the armrest area can be used to control the wheelchair. The remote may also be detachable for further convenience. Users can raise the seat and slide it horizontally for transferring the patient to a level surface like a bed. The base of the chair can feature multiple wheels for smooth movement over various terrain. Ultimately, the wheelchair helps maintain both comfort and safety for a patient while relieving significant strain and stress on a caregiver when transferring patients. It also significantly reduces the risk of injury to the patient and caregiver, ultimately affecting patient and caregiver wellness and costs for insurance company injuries for both parties.The market for motorized wheelchairs that assist with patient transfers is a specialized and growing segment within the broader mobility aids industry. This market caters primarily to individuals with severe mobility impairments, the elderly, and healthcare providers who require advanced solutions for patient care and transfer. The prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, and other mobility-impairing conditions also fuels the demand for advanced mobility solutions. Patients with these conditions often require assistance not only with movement but also with transferring between beds, chairs, and other positions.The most paramount consideration in this market is safety, for both patients and caregivers. Patients in wheelchairs crave independence; however, safely moving oneself in and out of a wheelchair may not be possible without a caregiver. Caregivers need considerable strength and effort to move patients, often needing to pick them up and move a patient's entire body weight to transfer them. The Nilla Wheel Assist alleviates these issues, offering an innovative and versatile motorized wheelchair that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.LaTrenna filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Nilla Wheel Assist product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Nilla Wheel Assist can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

