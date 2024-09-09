Biomednewsbreaks - Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Enters Into Second Amendment To Amended And Restated Merger Agreement With Evofem

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) , a company dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations, and Evofem Biosciences Inc., a health pioneer commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, today announced the signing of the Second Amendment to the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, under which Aditxt plans to acquire Evofem. Under the Second Amendment, Aditxt and Evofem have agreed to extend the deadlines for Aditxt to complete the remaining $3 million in funding to Evofem by purchasing 3,000 shares of Evofem's F-1 Preferred Stock. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The alliance between Evofem and Aditxt is underpinned by a shared belief in the need for innovation in women's healthcare,” said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem.“For too long, big Pharma has invested in 'me too' products in already crowded categories that offer no new benefits for women. With the support and vision of Aditxt, Evofem will continue to elevate the quality of life for women by offering products that are better and positively impact the daily lives of women who must care for so many.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is focused on discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's diverse portfolio includes Adimune(TM), developing a new class of therapeutics designed to retrain the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM), offering timely, convenient and high-quality personalized lab testing anytime and anywhere, backed by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited monitoring center. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN