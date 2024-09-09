Currencynewsbreaks Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Integrates With Apple Wallet To Expand In-Store Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)

is making a strategic leap into the in-store payment landscape by integrating its services with

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Apple Wallet, launching the“PayPal Everywhere” solution. This move is designed to bridge the gap between and physical retail, allowing PayPal to tap into the vast in-store payment market. By offering a seamless omnichannel payment experience, PayPal is not just expanding its user base but also enhancing the utility of its beyond the confines of e-commerce. The introduction of a rewards program that offers 5% cash back on a chosen monthly spending category further incentivizes users to adopt PayPal for their everyday purchases.

The collaboration with Apple, as highlighted by Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, underscores the mutual benefits of this partnership. By integrating the PayPal Debit Card with Apple Wallet, users can now enjoy the convenience and security of Apple Pay, coupled with PayPal's robust payment solutions. This strategic move is timely, considering the projected surge in digital wallet usage. According to a Worldpay report, digital wallets are expected to overtake debit cards in transaction value at North American point-of-sale locations by 2027, indicating a significant shift in consumer payment preferences.

PayPal's financial health, as demonstrated in its latest quarterly report, provides a solid foundation for its ambitious expansion into in-store payments. With an asset turnover ratio of approximately 0.37 times over the trailing twelve months, PayPal showcases its efficiency in utilizing assets to generate sales. Despite the absence of inventory turnover, indicative of its service-based model, the company boasts an impressive operating profit margin of about 18.36% TTM. This figure highlights PayPal's effectiveness in managing operational costs, a critical factor as it ventures into new markets.

The company's revenue and expense report further solidifies its financial stability. With a reported revenue of approximately $7.86 billion for the quarter and a gross profit of roughly $3.15 billion, PayPal demonstrates its capacity to sustain and grow its operations. The operating expenses, recorded at about $1.73 billion, alongside a net value of property, plant, and equipment at approximately $2.06 billion, reflect PayPal's strategic investments in tangible assets to support its expansion efforts.

As digital wallet adoption continues to rise globally, PayPal's strategic initiatives, supported by its strong financial metrics, position it well to capitalize on this trend. The integration with Apple Wallet and the launch of the“PayPal Everywhere” solution are not just steps towards diversifying PayPal's payment options but are also indicative of the company's adaptability and forward-thinking approach in the evolving digital payment landscape.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit



About PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling and shopping simple, personalized and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit

.

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire

(“CNW”)

is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire

is powered by

IBN