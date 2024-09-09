cj Advertising Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

cj Advertising Named to 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Over the past three years, cj has experienced remarkable growth, with revenue increasing by 74% and staff by 41%.

- Micki Love, President and Chief Brand Strategist of cj Advertising

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- cj Advertising , a Nashville-based marketing and advertising agency specializing exclusively in work for personal injury law firms, has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing privately-owned companies by Inc. magazine. cj is listed as one of 496 businesses in the Advertising and Marketing category. This marks the first time cj has made the Inc. 5000 list, coinciding with the company's 30th anniversary .

Over the past three years, cj has experienced remarkable growth, with revenue increasing by 74% and staff by 41%. The agency has also expanded its client base by 20%. This rapid growth underscores the agency's innovative marketing approach and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

Founded in 1994, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner to personal injury attorneys for three decades. In 2018, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers' three partners acquired the agency and appointed Micki Love as President, under whose guidance cj has reached new heights. Under Love's leadership, cj has expanded its service offerings to include more digital products and operational consulting, specializing in strategic financial planning, streamlining operations, and maximizing law firm profits.

cj Advertising understands the unique challenges and opportunities facing growing personal injury law firms. To help the agency's client firms achieve their goals, cj offers a series of quarterly Roundtables and an annual conference, providing valuable insights, networking opportunities, and practical strategies for growth and success.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Micki Love, President and Chief Brand Strategist of cj Advertising.“This achievement is a direct result of our talented team's hard work and dedication. We are committed to continuing our growth and providing exceptional value to personal injury law firms.”

In addition to the Inc. 5000 recognition, cj Advertising has been honored with numerous awards, including“Best Places to Work in Nashville” and the Nashville Business Journal's Best in Business Award.

About cj Advertising

For 30 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing. Specializing in personal injury law, they leverage data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, print, etc.). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through their Camels with a Cause program. Visit cj Advertising to learn more.

