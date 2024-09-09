Water Ministry Secures USAID Grant To Enhance Water Reclamation Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- The of Water and Irrigation has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) worth $163,567.The agreement, signed on Monday, is part of ongoing efforts to bolster water conservation initiatives, with representatives from the Water Conservation Project and wastewater sector officials in attendance.In a press statement, Secretary-General of the Water Authority, Wael Al-Duweiri, said the grant will help implement policies aimed at substituting fresh water with reclaimed water from wastewater treatment plants for agricultural and industrial use.This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to secure additional treated water resources, particularly for restricted agricultural purposes and industrial applications.Al-Duweiri highlighted the importance of enhancing water resources and adopting measures to conserve water, stressing the need for alternative water sources that can be utilized for agriculture.The Ministry's plans to upgrade the water system also include supporting farmers, who are key contributors to the national economy, and creating conditions that maximize the economic returns from agriculture.The Secretary-General further explained that the Water Authority has implemented precautionary measures across all wastewater treatment facilities, adhering to the highest standards to ensure rigorous and regular monitoring of treated water quality. This includes monitoring various bacterial, chemical, and other factors.Additionally, the Authority is applying a comprehensive water safety plan in line with leading regional and international specifications, along with a water quality monitoring program for both treated and untreated water.Al-Duweiri noted that the Water Authority operates 33 wastewater treatment plants, all of which follow strict regulatory measures to ensure compliance with the reclaimed water standard No. 893 of 2006.He also pointed out that the long-term goal of the project is to improve the management of reclaimed water as an alternative to fresh water, which will play a crucial role in supporting the national water strategy.