Nailed It: Dodge Reveals 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Special-Edition Model

The Dodge brand continues to& horsepower-hungry HEMI® lovers with the introduction of a new special-edition model of the most powerful SUV& ever: the 710-horsepower 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead.

The Dodge brand continues to fuel horsepower-hungry HEMI® lovers with the introduction of a new special-edition model of the most powerful SUV ever: the 710-horsepower 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead.

"The new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead continues the celebration of a potent combination: the legendary HEMI engine and the Dodge brand's three-row performance SUV," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. "Dodge is America's performance brand, and we plan to continue to celebrate that legacy at every turn."

The HEMI engine was first offered as an option for the Durango in the 2004 model year, with full production of the HEMI-powered Durango commencing in 2004. Dodge kicked off the celebration last month with the rollout of the first two special-edition vehicles: the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet and Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary models.

All three 2025 Dodge Durango special-edition models are available now for ordering at dealerships and will be available only in a limited-production run. The 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat special-edition models qualify for the $10 per horsepower cash allowance under the Dodge Power Dollars program. Enthusiasts can find their own Dodge Durango special-edition model using the interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage .

The Horsepower Locator allows customers to identify a nearby dealer with a Durango special-edition model in stock, with the list of available vehicles refreshed weekly as dealer allocation is updated. Dealer information and a link to the dealer website is also provided to make reaching out and placing orders with dealers easy.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, the second special-edition model of the Durango SRT Hellcat, earns its moniker thanks to its bright Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather interior seating, balanced by the deep, dark blue Night Moves exterior color.

Unique features that turn the Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead into a special-edition standout include:



Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

Sepia SRT Hellcat logo embroidered on seatbacks

20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels

Satin Black painted hood

Bright exhaust tips

Black six-piston Brembo brake system

Premium wrapped instrument panel

Forged carbon-fiber with light black chrome interior accents

Leather and suede steering wheel featuring silver/sepia stitching

Dual silver/sepia accent stitching throughout the interior Suede headliner

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is fueled by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, which drives the Durango from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, covers the quarter-mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 mph. The HEMI Hellcat is paired with a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission that includes steering-wheel-mounted paddles for manual-style shifting.

The

Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead offers seven available Drive modes – Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet. Standard SRT Performance Pages provide information on vehicle performance, including timers, g-force, gauges, engine and dyno readouts. Configurable Drive Modes provide more vehicle control and Race Options allow the driver to activate, deactivate and adjust the rpm values for Launch Control and Shift Light features.

As with previous Durango special-edition models, the unique content included on the Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is just the cherry on top of a stout lineup of premium standard features, including:



10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charging

19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier

Second-row console with armrest

Sunroof Suite of standard ADAS features including Blind-spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and more

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead will be available at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $113,720 (excluding destination charge).

