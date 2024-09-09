Master Meter Announces Strategic Partnership With Pureops To Enhance Service For Arizona Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANSFIELD, Texas

Master Meter, a leading provider of advanced water metering solutions, today announced a new partnership with PureOps, a trusted waterworks solutions provider, to serve customers in the state of Arizona. This strategic alliance ensures continued exceptional support for existing clients while positioning Master Meter for even greater growth in the region.

"At Master Meter, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to water utilities across North America," said Tim Hanes, President and CEO of Master Meter. "We are confident that PureOps, with their proven track record, extensive resources, and unwavering dedication to customer service, is the ideal partner to support our Arizona customers."

A New Chapter in Arizona Water Solutions

Master Meter recognizes the dedication of its previous distributor, Aquaflow Solutions, and acknowledges the evolving needs of the Arizona water utility landscape. PureOps brings extensive experience and expertise to the table. The company also boasts a solid reputation and a proven track record in the waterworks industry, consistently exceeding customer expectations.

Seamless Transition and Continued Support

Master Meter's existing Arizona customers will experience a smooth transition to PureOps. They will continue to receive the exceptional service and support they have come to expect, with the added benefit of PureOps' comprehensive solutions portfolio.

For Arizona-based inquiries about Master Meter products and services, please contact Dave Conaway, Master Meter's Regional Sales Manager, based just outside of Phoenix in Gilbert, AZ.

Dave Conaway

Regional Sales Manager, Master Meter

Direct: 480-232-5040

Email: [email protected]

About PureOps

PureOps is a leading provider of water management solutions. From operator support and troubleshooting to advanced meter services and leak detection, PureOps has the expertise and resources to help water utilities optimize their operations and ensure efficient water management for communities across the Southwest.

PureOps Arizona Contact:

Brandon Garcia

Sales Manager, PureOps

Direct: 575-644-0571

Email:

[email protected]

About Master Meter

Master Meter, a subsidiary of Arad LTD, a global leader in water measurement solutions and services, provides North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit

to learn more.

