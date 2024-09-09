WACO's OLDEST BREWERY GETS A NEW HOME IN ROBINSON, TEXAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WACO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bare Arms Brewing, Waco's premier brewery, announced it's getting a new home in Robinson, Texas. Celebrating its tenth year in operation and the fifth year owned by Kevin Yackley and Jill King in January 2025, Bare Arms Brewing has joined forces with the Triliji Group, Dwell Construction, and the City of Robinson to build a 10,000-square-foot new building with an outdoor patio and extensive beer garden. Voted # 1 by Locals Love Us and

Waco Tribune-Herald's HOT Reader's Choice Awards year-after-year, Bare Arms will embark on an upscale brewery and restaurant serving 20+ craft beers, excellent wine selections, unique cocktails, and a full commercial scratch kitchen serving unique eats in Greater Waco. The new brewery will be located in The Heights Development at 3800 Loop 340 on the South side of Hwy 6 between Old Robinson Road and Hwy 77.

In January 2020, Kevin Yackley and Jill King purchased Waco's oldest brewery. Turning it around, they have created something unique in

Waco but were always limited by their 1960s building. "We now have the opportunity to build from scratch and get everything we want – an air-conditioned brewhouse, commercial kitchen, inviting taproom, outdoor dining, and an extensive beer garden. We plan to give

Waco an upscale but casual place to call their home-away-from-home where everyone knows your name. It's not a chain, and it's not so fancy that you'll only go on special occasions – something missing in the

Waco market," says Kevin Yackley, Owner and Brew Master of Bare Arms Brewing.

Bare Arms has partnered with Triliji Group and Dwell Construction to develop the new building. Triliji Group is a full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage, management, and development company. Triliji is known for developments which include Ridge Office Park, The Colonnade, The Heights and is best known for Legends Crossing, home to Chuys, PF Changs, Fish City Grill and many premier hotels. The Heights opened with its first building, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and will contain a top-tier hotel, conference center, offices, retail, and now

Waco's Oldest Brewery. "We welcome Bare Arms to the Triliji family and are excited about the future of The Heights. A brewery rounded out our offering, and we are delighted that Kevin and Jill will be able to expand their operations and serve the growing community of Robinson, Texas, and the new Robinson Business Park, which will be home to Walmart's milk processing plant

and Tesla's metal finishing supplier," says Jimmy Banks, broker of Triliji Group.



Dwell Construction has been chosen to build the brewhouse, restaurant, and taproom. Dwell has previously built and developed residential, retail, medical, and restaurants in the greater Houston area for the past 30 years and is now serving greater Waco, TX.

Travis Francis, President of Dwell, Baylor Graduate, and father to a recent Baylor graduate, said, "We moved back to Waco to be close to our daughter, to Baylor and to a city that we have loved for a long time.

We are excited to collaborate with an old friend and college roommate, Jimmy Banks, at the Triliji Group. We are delighted to help Bare Arms realize their dreams and look forward to continued success serving greater Waco for years to come." Yackley adds, "We are honored that Triliji wanted to partner with Bare Arms and appreciate Dwell's big city experience, small town customer service, and honest pricing."



The Mayor of Robinson, Bert Echterling, says, "We are delighted Bare Arms Brewing has chosen Robinson to call home. The Heights is located at Robinson's front door and welcomes everyone to our community. Having Bare Arms be a part of that development gives our community something truly unique." Robinson residents won't have to travel far to enjoy a delicious meal and a great craft beer, and it is easily accessible to greater Waco, less than a mile from I-35 and Hwy 6 junction. The mayor continues, "Robinson is no longer the sleepy rural farming community; we have one of Greater Waco's highest median household income and median property values, and with the addition of the new Business Park, The Heights, and several new businesses like

Bare Arms Brewing, Robinson is a great place to call home!"

Bare Arms is anticipating a six-month build and, if all goes well, will open just after the first of the year. Check Bare Arms' Facebook page

@BareArmsBrewing for regular updates, as they will frequently post about the progress of their new building. Bare Arms will continue business as usual in the old building just off the traffic circle on La

Salle in Waco until the new building is completed.

About Bare Arms

Bare Arms Brewing is Waco's oldest continuously operating brewery and has been voted #1 by Locals Love Us and Waco Tribune-Harold's HOT Reader's Choice Awards year-after-year.

They are passionate about craft beer and always strive for that perfect pint.

They honor those who roll up their sleeves, bare arms, work hard, and perfect their craft, thus their name.

Bare Arms offers many flagship beers and features seasonals and one-of-a-kind craft beers that can only be found in their taproom.

They encourage people to visit often, as there is always something new brewing at Bare Arms! Learn more .

