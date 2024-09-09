Quantum Connections' Connecting At Work Program Wins 'Innovation Of The Year' Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Quantum ConnectionsTM

recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award for its innovative approach to building and measuring employee connection in the workplace

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Connections , an employee connection and performance for business leaders seeking to measurably improve employee engagement, productivity, and retention, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the 2024 International Business Awards.

Recognized as an 'Innovation of the Year' in the Business Service Industries category, Quantum Connections' Connecting At WorkTM

program caught the attention of judges with its unique approach to building high-performance teams and stronger companies by teaching and measuring relational competencies that are both comprehensive and practical, and that directly impact business performance.

"Quantum Connections' innovative approach to fostering workplace dialogue through their Connecting At Work program is impressive and timely, addressing a critical need in today's polarized work environments," remarked one judge, with another noting that it is "...a forward-thinking approach to linking employee relations with business metrics, positioning Quantum Connections as a leader in this field."

Bringing Greater Employee Connection to Global Organizations

Quantum Connections' Connecting At Work program trains teams to talk in a way that enables connection through a structured dialogue methodology that is practical and applicable in everyday workplace interactions. Backed by neuroscience and measurable, this program allows organizations to fuse relational skills with hard data to strengthen teams and directly impact business performance.



The foundation of its program lies in creating psychological safety and is anchored in the three key adult-learning principles of training, practice, and measurement. It creates a paradigm shift in the workplace by moving leaders and employees beyond the traditional and learned behaviors of monologue as the basis of all communications to one of dialogue–a transformative tool that enables individuals to talk without criticism and listen without judgment to connect beyond difference.

Connecting At Work creates behavioral change in the way individuals and teams work together, allowing for greater collaboration, creativity, and connection while reducing interpersonal and team conflict. And by measuring the growth of team connectedness over time, leaders can track and demonstrate the positive impact of Connecting At Work on key performance indicators, including employee engagement, productivity, and retention.

"As humans, we're designed to live in connection with others. But the skills necessary to build these connections don't come to us easily and must be learned and practiced. Without these skills, conflict and division in the workplace are all too often the result," explained Dennis S. Holland, CEO, Quantum Connections.



Holland continued, "Our Connecting At Work program trains employees and teams on how to create connected and collaborative relationships using dialogue, while also giving business leaders the data by which to measure the program's impact on the business. We're honored to be recognized for our innovative and forward-thinking approach to addressing a critical and timely workplace issue in a way that significantly enhances the health of the organizations we serve."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

About Quantum Connections

Quantum Connections is an employee connection and performance platform for HR and business leaders seeking to measurably improve employee engagement, productivity, and retention. Founded by renowned relationship experts and best-selling authors, Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., Quantum Connections is grounded in the neuro and quantum social sciences and equips leaders and employees with the dialogue skills needed to foster collaboration, creativity, and connection that leads to lasting behavioral transformation and measurable business performance improvement.

SOURCE Quantum Connections LLC