Ambassador Outlines Plans For Further Cooperation With Turkey After Appointment Of Sybiha

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was among the first to congratulate Ukraine's newly appointed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“A phone call has already taken place between newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The conversation was productive, with the parties discussing a plan of cooperation for the near future and the intensification of bilateral political dialogue. They discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership, implement President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, and improve security in the Black Sea region. We also coordinated our positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly,” Bodnar said.

According to the diplomat, the countries also intend to deepen cooperation in the defense sector.

“Weapons are of the utmost importance for Ukraine. The new minister has consistently reiterated this point. While serving as Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, Andriy Ivanovych established the foundation for the now well-known and successful cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in the supply of drones - Bayraktars. The Baykar Company has already invested over $100 million in Ukraine's economy. This is a noteworthy example of successful collaboration,” Bodnar added.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey noted that the Ukrainian parliament is expected to ratify the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Turkey in the near future, which will also have a positive impact on the development of bilateral trade and business activities. Additionally, efforts are being made to involve Turkish businesses in Ukraine's recovery process.

“There is a growing level of collaboration between Ukraine and Turkey across a range of sectors. The Turkish side is taking a proactive position in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. This is a crucial factor for us, as Turkey has a substantial influence on the Global South and has already demonstrated active involvement in the implementation of certain aspects of the Peace Formula,” the diplomat said.

He stated that the exchange of prisoners of war and the release of political prisoners are on the permanent agenda of the Ukrainian-Turkish dialogue. He also noted that there is an ongoing dialogue between the Ukrainian and Turkish ombudspersons.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and voted to appoint Andriy Sybiha to replace him. Prior to that, Andrii Sybiha served as First Deputy Foreign Minister and was Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey in 2016-2021.